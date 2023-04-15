When my mom wanted to make a point or express a thought that was beyond what she considered normal, she would often use two little words, “big time.” This sentiment is most applicable for me right now. I am reading a book that has me thinking deeply. It is stretching me, “big time.” While reminding me of many beautiful truths in God’s Word, it is taking me, “big time,” out of my comfort zone.
I recently finished a chapter where the author encouraged us to glance backward, reflecting on our younger self. She challenged us to consider what we might tell this more youthful and innocent version. Who would I tell her she is, before life had written a story upon her? What wisdom might I impart to younger me if given the opportunity?
One nugget of truth I would tell her is pretty simple. It is something my parents not just told me, but showed me. Don’t sweat the small stuff.
Mom and Dad were good at not sweating the small stuff. I remember many instances when things didn’t go as planned either on the farm, on a family vacation or at the breakfast table. The tractor might break, the hotel might be overbooked, and the biscuits might be burnt. But, it really was not terribly significant in the scope of it all. It would all work out, and if it didn’t, it would still be ok. Maybe I was too young to remember details of difficult times. But, even as a teenager, I recall my parents not sweating the smaller stuff of life. The tractor would eventually get fixed. There were other hotels. And we would just slice off the tops of the biscuits and voila! Problem solved.
Another truth that goes hand-in-hand with not overthinking the small stuff is that mistakes will be made. Count on it. I could write a book. Seriously.
Just to make my point, I made a mistake at work the other day. It was not a huge kerfuffle, but it did inconvenience someone. He was polite about it and commented that he deals with that sort of thing a lot. He just didn’t expect it from me. He said it jokingly, and we both chuckled a bit. As I returned to work, I pondered the situation. It made me think of other instances where my performance was less than perfect. It made me consider how my younger self might have responded and how my more mature self should respond now.
Decades ago, I would have tried not to dwell on the mistake, attempting to distract myself from it with various tasks in order to not think about it. But then just end up thinking about it even more because what I was doing to distract myself wasn’t working and, in fact, it was making it worse. Realizing I was overthinking it and wallowing around in the mistake because a part of me refused to even admit that I made a mistake, I would attempt to reason it away with justifications that really don’t make any sense at all and end up stressed and tense and angry and wonder how I even got there, all the time feeling like a big fat failure.
Whew. That’s exhausting. For real.
Twenty years ago, the off-handed, innocent comment would have ruined my mood and my day. Thankfully, not now. Thankfully, I was able to simply apologize and let it go, not allowing myself to be buried in self-doubt and worrisome, unhealthy thoughts.
In light of the book I am reading, this situation was an honest opportunity to take inventory of myself and really examine who I am today compared to who I was back then, when having less than stellar performance would have messed with my entire existence way too much. My young, fragile ego would not have responded well at all.
After living some life, making untold mistakes and learning numerous lessons, I have come to understand that I still have more to learn. Growth and maturing will not cease this side of Heaven. And while mistakes will certainly be made, they do not have to define who we are. Hopefully, we will learn from them, becoming wiser through the process of refining.
Mistakes should not define us, because when our identity is found in Jesus Christ, our life is defined by Him. He tells us who we are. He tells us very clearly.
“God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved…” Colossians 3: 12
“…more than conquerors through him who loved us...” Romans 8:37
“…God’s children. Now if we are children, then we are heirs — heirs of God and co-heirs with Christ, if indeed we share in his sufferings in order that we may also share in his glory.” Romans 8:16-17
When we live like we know we are His and we understand that our identity is in Him and Him alone, the world, other people, nor our mistakes, will possess the power to define us. Oh, they will attempt to tell us who they think we are, but friend, we know different. We know to Whom we belong.
I would want to make certain my younger self understood that she will indeed make mistakes. She’s not perfect. But she is perfectly loved. I would tell her that life will most definitely attempt to write a story upon her, trying to define her by its own standards. But, if she looks to the One who made her, knows her, sees her, she will be okay. In fact, she will be more than okay. She will be “big time” OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.