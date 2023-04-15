When my mom wanted to make a point or express a thought that was beyond what she considered normal, she would often use two little words, “big time.” This sentiment is most applicable for me right now. I am reading a book that has me thinking deeply. It is stretching me, “big time.” While reminding me of many beautiful truths in God’s Word, it is taking me, “big time,” out of my comfort zone.

I recently finished a chapter where the author encouraged us to glance backward, reflecting on our younger self. She challenged us to consider what we might tell this more youthful and innocent version. Who would I tell her she is, before life had written a story upon her? What wisdom might I impart to younger me if given the opportunity?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.