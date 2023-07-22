Misty Meadow Winery, 2743 Keller Road., specializes in fruit and berry wines, with several flavors from homegrown or locally-purchased fruits and berries having been offered since its founding in 2010.
Don Keller, owner and winemaker, runs the winery and the adjacent furniture shop.
“I guess winemaking is in my DNA,” Keller said. “My granddad here put a barrel of hard cider and a barrel of wine in the cellar every year. They say that was before my time, but I guess it was in my DNA.”
Keller’s grandparents immigrated from Germany and brought some winemaking techniques and tradition with them.
“We were talking the other day that winemaking is half-science and half-art,” Keller said. “It’s a craft, and we use some of the old world, some of the science. The science was the biggest learning curve for me because I never had chemistry in school; the biggest difference in our wine is that we grow our fruit on premise.”
Keller said the process to create a wine from scratch starts with a great deal of gardening and maintaining the fruits.
“It’s a hard process,” he said. “You’ve got to grow the fruit, you’ve got to pick it, you’ve got to wash it, drain it, bag it, freeze it. Then you’ve got to get it out, thaw it out, sugar macerate it — that’s where the sugar sucks more juice and color out of the berries — and then you’ve got to balance it, and then you start your wine.”
Keller said most wine on store shelves are made out of a concentrate, with high fructose corn syrup, flavoring and coloring and reconstituted with bits of yeast.
“This is real labor intensive, and (...) there’s probably only three of us in the state that are actually growing fruit and making wine, other than grapes,” Keller said. “Grapes are a different story, they’ve got their own (methods). When you’re making a fruit wine, it’s really hard.”
Keller said he does not put grapes in wines, such as his blueberry wine, which adds to the challenge of winemaking.
“If you treat it like wine, then it’s going to be wine,” Keller said. “Our wine is a living thing. It changes in the bottle, day to day, week to week, month to month; it can taste different two months from now than when it did before.”
Most winemakers could take two months to create a fruit wine, while Keller said his take around 18 months to two years.
“If you can find a bottle like this for $15, that’s a find,” Keller said, referring to the pricing of his bottles. “We don’t charge enough to pay for help to make that wine that’s so time-consuming. (...) It’s a labor of love more than a money-maker.”
Keller has been a master gardener for several years, and after having originally outsourcing his fruit, he opted to grow his own.
“We stay so busy growing the fruit and making the wine and running the furniture store,” Keller said. “We don’t do parties, events, receptions, there’s not enough left of us at the end of the day to pull it off. Finding help’s been a problem, but I understand that everyone has that problem in the business; I thought it would be good enough to make an excellent wine from scratch.”
The lack of help leaves Keller to do most of the work at the winery, along with his family.
“I’m getting slower, and it’s getting a little much,” Keller said. “I get about half as much done in a day as I think I will, as far as I used to. I’ve got wood to split for winter, I’ve got a fence the storm blew down, trim off the roof, I’ve got to fix that; it’s crazy, it’s too much.”
Additionally, the weather remains a problem that Keller has to deal with.
“The weather’s always a challenge,” Keller said. “We’re gardening the fruit, the grapes, and it’s different every year. I’ve got a lot of respect for the farmers that have the row crops and what they go through every year; I probably couldn’t do that.”
The winery has had several people visit from out of state, and the wines have won several awards, Keller said.
Several new lines have been in the works, but they have been too busy to bottle the wines, Keller said.
“We’re not an entertainment destination, we’re not trying to be that,” Keller said. “We’re just trying to make a good wine. I sell it here, at the farmer’s market, and we’re just now getting back into doing tastings on Friday afternoons.”
Despite the hardships that come with running the winery, Keller said he enjoys it.
“I make a dang good wine that’s reasonably priced — in fact, too cheap,” Keller said. “To be able to do that, I guess, is a success.
“I just want to be a small farm winery that makes an excellent product.”
The store is open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
