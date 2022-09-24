JEHOVAHS WITNESSES

Jahovah’s Witnesses’s Martin Nale, left, and Deron Stewart stand in Smothers Park on Wednesday with a public witnessing cart. The cart is used to share information and literature when engaging the public in conversation about their faith.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Martin Nale grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness.

And knocking on doors — a trademark of the religious organization — to present the “good news” to prospective members became a natural part of his life.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.