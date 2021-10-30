I am your foreign art-festival correspondent today, filing my report via smartphone.
Before I get to the festival, let me just say that I’ve always wanted to write an article entirely on my phone, as I’m doing now, mostly just to spite those people who look down on us phone addicts.
The next time you see me with my face buried in my device, thumbs tapping away, just remember that I may be doing something more than playing Candy Crush, though I probably will be just playing Candy Crush.
But about the art festival. I live in Ishikawa Prefecture, the northern part of which is a peninsula called Noto. I wrote back in March (I was still writing on computers in those days) about a cycling trip I had taken around the coast of Noto, and you may remember that the region is quite rural and sparsely populated.
One thing rural areas in Japan love to do is to hold events that draw tourism. Noto’s main draw is the weeks-long Oku-Noto Triennale, an event held every three years in which dozens of insane art installations pop up around the otherwise sleepy countryside.
My wife and I find ourselves this weekend (October 22-24) crisscrossing Noto, taking in as many of these bizarre sights as we can. Phone always at the ready, I will document these as we go.
Highlights from Friday, Oct. 22
‘To breathe: Suzu’ by Kimsooja (Korea)
These are three enormous mirrors in a grassy area, all facing the Sea of Japan. Each is the size of a truck, reflecting you and the sea behind you at small-billboard scale. The selfie opportunities are obvious.
‘Think about me’ by Gupta Subodh (India)
This is a sculpture of a metal trash can floating some 20 feet in the air, dumping an unbelievable amount of garbage onto the beach. The support structure is fully hidden within the outpouring of trash. The message is a bit easier to see.
‘Autonomo’ by Carsten Nicolai (Germany)
An enormous room in an abandoned elementary school (abandoned buildings will soon become a pattern) has been painted white, and large, circular sheets of metal are hung from the ceiling.
A pitching machine concealed from view launches black tennis balls at random into the room, striking the metal and making loud gong sounds.
Saturday, Oct. 23
‘Kinoura, Kinora’ by Hasunuma Masahiro (Japan)
The artist has made several flipbooks, but on a scale never conceived by the common, bored student. These flipbooks fan out along the edge of a wheel which is turned by a hand crank. Instead of using your thumb for resistance, there’s a metal tab placed just so, holding the edge of the pages. Turn the crank and you power the biggest flipbook show you’ve ever seen.
‘Bright House’ by Nakashima Kayako (Japan)
A small, abandoned office building, two stories, that has been hollowed out inside. Thousands upon thousands of holes have been drilled through the walls and ceiling to the outside, and clear acrylic cylinders have been inserted into each gap. The sunlight passes brilliantly through all of these, so dots shine like the galaxy over the interior of this old dim place.
‘Black Cloud House’ by Carlos Amorrares (Mexico)
The artist (and some assistants, I hope) made 23,000 black origami butterflies. These are affixed inside an old but well-kept house. If you’ve ever wondered what it’d look like to have 23,000 black butterflies covering every inch of your living space, this is the exhibit for you. Actually very beautiful.
Sunday, Oct. 24
‘work with #8’ by Imao Takuma (Japan)
Imao is a college student from Tokyo, and he was given the run of a now-empty Noto library. His project was to build coverings for every vent in the place and incorporate wind instruments into them, so that all the air passing through the heating system escapes through mounted racks of harmonicas and recorders. The place emits a constant flutey monotone, which is hilarious and terrifying.
‘Small lost article museum’ by Kawaguchi Tatsuo (Japan)
The venue is a small, now-defunct train station, and the area where passengers would’ve sat and waited in years past is now covered in the yellow spray-painted outlines of items that might’ve been left behind. On a bench, the yellow overspray image of a shoe. Against the wall, the yellow ghost of an umbrella. A yellow keyprint on the counter. There are dozens of these outlines in the station. But what’s behind the ticket-taker’s window, packed onto a shelf? Every lost glove, watch, and cane, all fully painted yellow. The story it tells me is of the worst lost-and-found system ever devised. I hope it was meant to be funny, because I really enjoyed it.
‘Token’ by the Raqs Media Collective (India)
Another tiny, former rail station. The artists built an exact, 1:1, skeletal replica of the station and placed it at an odd angle coming off the top of the original station. The frame of the airborne skeleton is lined with blue fluorescent tube lighting, so at night, it looks remarkably like the old station is giving up the ghost.
Noto, like all of rural Japan, suffers the worst of the country’s population decline. The cities are buoyed by students and job-seekers, but the countryside is steadily drained of people.
I admire Noto for making the best of its population woes. What do they need? People and money. What do they have? Lots of empty buildings. Why not turn those buildings over to some creatives and attract paying customers?
According to the organizers, the last Triennale brought in over 70,000 visitors and $700,000 in ticket sales. They also estimate the revenue generated by the local economy at $4.5 million. Not a bad cash infusion for a half-empty part of the country.
I will be an Oku-Noto Triennale lifer. You get to see things that you’d never otherwise see, and you do some economic good for a struggling area. And now that I’ve found a way to incorporate my phone, there’s no stopping me.
Justin Whittinghill is an Owensboro native who works as an assistant professor of English at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. His column runs on the last Sunday of the month in Lifestyle. He can be reached at justinwhittinghill@gmail.com.
