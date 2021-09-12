Molly Higgins is a registered dietitian nutritionist with a sweet tooth.
And she’s discovered that Owensboro is full of people with a sweet tooth.
In March 2020, she started Molly’s Mixins, a bakery that specializes in gourmet cookies.
And five months ago, Higgins found her own kitchen in the basement of The Heirloom, 1531 Frederica St.
Think of it as a speakeasy for cookie lovers.
On her webpage, Higgins says, “Most of the time, I feel like an average girl with a not-so-average love for sugar. Although this baking journey has been short and sweet so far, I have always had a thing for sugary goodness.
“I remember coming home from school in my elementary days, hoping and praying there would be a bag of chocolate chip cookies ready for me to mix up and bake.”
But she was 20 — nearly seven years ago — before she really got into baking desserts for her family and friends.
They kept telling Higgins that she needed to be a baker.
“I had seen others baking on social media,” she said. “So, I decided to try it.”
One week before the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro, Higgins started Molly’s Mixins.
“I had planned to be a traveling dietician,” she said.
On her website, Higgins says, “Yep, I know. A dietitian who also bakes the least-bit-healthy goodies. That’s me! Balance is a huge rule of mine. Life is short, eat the cake, or the cookies, whichever you prefer.”
Making life sweeter
She adds, “Life is kind of crazy. I always felt like I didn’t have much to offer until I started baking. Now I get to share my gift with the most incredible people. The world is my mixing bowl, and I am on a journey to make it a little bit sweeter than I found it.”
Molly’s Mixins is one of those businesses where fans have to plan ahead.
She begins taking orders on her website — https://mollysmixins.com/ — at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
On Fridays, people drop by the bakery to pick up their orders between 3 and 6 p.m.
“I bake about 800 cookies a week,” Higgins said. “Demand has been crazy. I’m handling 120 to 130 orders a week, and I’m sure the holidays will be even busier.”
She has three part-time helpers now and a larger mixer.
“Having my own space was my biggest goal,” Higgins said. “Now, I want to start shipping cookies. And I’d like to have my own store in four to five years.”
She said, “I make all kinds of cookies. The menu changes weekly. So far, the best sellers are Strawberry Milkshake, Cinfuldoodle, chocolate chip and Party Bomb, a birthday cake flavor.”
But all that cookie baking has taken a toll on her sweet tooth.
“I don’t eat as many cookies as I used to,” Higgins said. “After working with them all week, I just don’t want as many. They just become regular cookies.”
She does prep work on Mondays and bakes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 or 6 p.m.
Getting a bigger mixer has made life easier, Higgins said.
“I’m able to meet demand better,” she said. “People are starting to ask me to make cookies for parties or events. I can do that now. Up until two months ago, I felt really overwhelmed. The business built me up instead of me building the business up.”
So, what’s her favorite cookie?
“I just like a chocolate chip cookie,” Higgins said. “But of what I make, the Strawberry Milkshake is my favorite. Some people are afraid to try it, but once they do, they like it.”
The website cookie-elf.com says Americans consume more than two billion cookies a year.
And it adds that the average American eats 35,000 cookies in a lifetime.
Higgins hopes a growing number of those cookies will be hers in the future.
