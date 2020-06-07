The Money Tree Book and Music Exchange, 1421 Triplett St., is a year away from its 50th anniversary.
Matt Stiff, general manager, said a lot has changed since 1971.
“Today, books are maybe one-tenth of our business,” he said. “They used to be three-fourths.”
He estimates that there are more than 1 million items — books, CDs, DVDs, Blue Rays, collectible games, video games, comic books and action figures — in the store, which sells, buys and trades merchandise.
When it opened in 1971 at 1201 Triplett St., Money Tree was also selling furniture, lamps, appliances and more, according to newspaper ads from that year.
By 1977, owners David and Anita Osborne were advertising that they had 14 stores in several states.
Today, Anita Osborne still owns Money Tree and two stores in Louisville.
Earlier this year, she closed the Book & Music Exchange in Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center, 4032 Frederica St.
“We cherry-picked their inventory and increased ours,” Stiff said. “And then, the coronavirus hit.”
The store will reopen on Tuesday.
Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Stiff said the store will follow state-mandated guidelines — wear a mask, use hand sanitizer when you enter the store, stay six feet apart and no more than 10 customers at a time inside the building.
In 1982, what’s now Owensboro Health bought the store’s old location at Parrish Avenue and Triplett Street, along with several houses in the neighborhood, for a large parking lot.
Today, the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market is there.
Stiff said he remembers walking by that location when he was a kid heading for Combest Pool in Chautauqua Park.
“I started hanging around with the owners when I was about 13,” he said. “I’ll be 52 this year.”
Stiff said he’s seeing items that lost popularity in the past making comebacks now.
“Comic books have really come back in the last few years,” he said. “So have PlayStation and Nintendo games. And vinyl records. We probably have the largest collection of vinyl in the city — several hundred, at least.”
The store has four employees.
Stiff said, “I’ve been here since 2008. But I worked here off and on before that.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.