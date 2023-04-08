If motorists travel outside the city limits of Owensboro during the springtime and throughout the summer, the chances of seeing farm machinery on county roads drastically increases.
Both farmers and law enforcement said motorists should be mindful of the possibility of encountering tractors and other planting equipment as they use the roads to move from field to field.
Scott Elliott, who grows row crops in Philpot, said he and his fellow farmers are in the pre-planting mode of cleaning the ground and spreading anhydrous.
“We plan to start planting around April 15, so we’re getting our equipment ready,” said Elliott, who’s also president of the Daviess County Farm Bureau board. “I have quite a few farms, and we’re always up and down the road.”
Trooper Corey King, public information officer for the Kentucky State Police post in Henderson, said state law requires farmers to have escorts to alert motorists of their presence.
According to King, if the farm machinery is between 12- to 15-foot wide, there must be a lead vehicle, and anything 16-foot wide or greater must have front and back escorts.
“The good thing is a lot of those tractors, as well as the implements, are well illuminated in some form,” King said, “but there are those rules that farmers are aware of.”
However, tractors that do not require escorts will be traveling slower than the posted speed limits.
Elliott said patience is key for motorists, because he realizes that people don’t want to be held up behind a tractor.
“A lot of these back roads we’re on, the speed limit is at least 35 miles per hour, and I always try to watch because people are always in a hurry,” Elliott said. “It doesn’t seem like everybody’s always aware of what’s over the next hill. So you have to be prepared and be on the offensive. We’re so wide we can almost take up the whole road. Even if we do have (an escort), we have to find the right spot to get over.”
King said fatalities involving motorists and farmers are uncommon, but do happen.
On March 16, a fatal accident occurred in McLean County that involved a farmer hauling anhydrous ammonia over the Livermore Bridge.
According to the KSP report, James A. Heifner, 64, of Owensboro was traveling northbound in a 2019 Ford pickup truck, while another driver was heading southbound in a 2021 Ford pickup truck carrying two anhydrous tanks.
The trailer carrying the tanks struck the bridge, causing it to go up on a concrete barrier before hitting Heifner’s vehicle. Heifner was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville via PHI Air Ambulance where he later died.
King said the driver of the truck carrying the tanks was cited with a violation by the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division for improper load securement. CVED conducted its investigation on the scene of the accident. No criminal charges were filed.
“That’s rare; you don’t run across that too much,” said King about the Livermore Bridge accident. “However, we have seen people run into the back of a farm drill or a tractor pulling a disc.”
Along with the farm machinery, King said this time of year will also bring out more motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists.
King said motorists should be more cautious with the warmer days ahead.
“Be mindful of the challenges you will face in the spring and summer months that are drastically different from what you were driving with during the winter months,” King said.
