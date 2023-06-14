MCLEAN FFA PIC

The McLean County Middle School Future Farmers of America team won the state title in Opening and Closing Ceremonies last week at the 94th Kentucky FFA State Convention. The middle school FFA officers are, from left, Isaiah Stratton, sentinel; Cacie Mason, reporter; Mason Howard, president; Zack Albin, vice-president; Will Carter, treasurer; and Ethan Carwile, secretary.

 Photo submitted

The McLean County Middle School Future Farmers of America (FFA) members traveled to Lexington last week for the 94th Kentucky FFA State Convention, where they received the state title in Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Michaela Wilson, agriculture teacher at McLean County middle and high schools, said students had worked on the Opening and Closing Ceremonies since December.

Karah Wilson

