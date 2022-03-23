Growing up, Tricia Murphy always loved visiting her granny’s high school summer English classes.
Her grandmother’s dedication and passion motivated Murphy to want to be in a classroom of her own someday.
When Murphy graduated and entered her own classroom 15 years ago at Whitesville Elementary School, there were many other women in education, and especially women in leadership positions that became further inspiration for her.
As she has changed roles throughout her career, the current Whitesville principal has never considered her gender to be a barrier.
“I feel in education the heart is what matters most to kids and those I serve,” she said.
Locally, other women in education who have risen to top ranks in their school district feel similarly.
While some of them entered the field during times when there were fewer women in leadership positions, they agree that being a woman has never held them back.
Alisha Ferry, Owensboro Middle School principal of instruction, is in her 19th year of teaching.
When she entered the field, she had the opportunity to work alongside other strong, female leaders, and said she was mentored and encouraged throughout her teaching journey by those women.
All people come from leadership positions with varying perspectives based on their experience and knowledge, she said.
“For me, I think my greatest attribute as a leader is being able to listen and problem solve,” Ferry said. “As a wife, mother, and school leader, I understand the challenge of a work-life balance for my staff and the fears and frustrations of parents.”
Owensboro High School Principal Jennifer Luttrell also has been fortunate to work for strong female leaders throughout her 19 years in education. During her student teaching experience, both of her principals were females, and she has also worked with two female superintendents.
Being surrounded by strong females has been part of her upbringing, she said.
“I was raised by a strong network of women that were professionals and that empowered me to find my voice and passion,” she said. “Professionally, I have been surrounded by women that have mentored, coached, and given me opportunities to lead.”
Students, families, and communities need capable, caring and compassionate leaders. Students need to see themselves represented in their school administration, and they need to be able to connect and relate to them more now than ever before, Luttrell said.
“I certainly do not look like my school principals, but when 76% of public school teachers in Kentucky are female, we should expect our instructional leaders to be predominantly female,” she said. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg said it best: ‘Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.’ ”
This is especially true in education, she said.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, has been in education for 30 years.
She began her career as a classroom teacher in Muhlenberg County, and at that time said she was “extremely blessed” to be surrounded by amazing educators.
When she entered the field, there were few women in leadership roles in her school district.
Thinking back to her college courses leading to her principal certification, Shutt remembers there being a small percentage of women in the classes. The increase of women serving in leadership roles over the past 20 years has been “amazingly inspirational to me,” she said.
She believes every individual should strive to be the best version of themselves, and it’s important for girls and young women of all ages to have role models that are demonstrating every day that anything is possible for them.
It’s just as important for boys and young men to also have strong, male role role models for them in schools as well, she said.
“Every child needs to see that what they imagine, what they hope, and what they strive to be, can be reached,” she said. “Everyone may have a different path, and need different support, but students should see that they can achieve the future that they desire for themselves.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.