Florida-based Morgan & Morgan, which bills itself as “America’s Largest Injury Law Firm,” has opened an Owensboro office.
The announcement said Dion Moorman, an Owensboro native, will be in charge of the office.
John Morgan, the firm’s founder, said in a news release, “We are thrilled to have Dion bring his litigation skills to our firm. As a native Kentuckian, I’m very excited that with the opening of this office in Owensboro, our firm has an office in every major city in the state.”
Prior to joining Morgan & Morgan, Moorman practiced personal injury law at Moore Malone & Safreed for more than 15 years.
He graduated from Murray State University in 1997 and earned his juris doctor from Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville in 2000.
Moorman is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association and the Daviess County Bar Association and is an adjunct professor of business law at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
