Singer-songwriter and country musician Josh Morningstar will be in Owensboro to make an appearance at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville with his 5 p.m. show on Sunday.
Originally from the small community of Funkstown, Maryland, the 39-year old Morningstar has become known as a “curious and fresh combination of grit and humor” and a dedicated artist.
“I wake up early every morning and pick up a guitar and I write every day,” he said. “I don’t get a song every day or I don’t get something good every day, but I try to write every day and sometimes they just kind of pour out of me (and) sometimes I’ll edit them and work on them for a year ….”
Morningstar grew up singing in the choir at his local church but it wasn’t until he joined his first local rock-and-roll band at the age of 14 that he wanted to find a way to make music work as a livelihood.
“...When we went to the studio to record our first demo, that was kind of when I decided I was gonna figure out a way to do this full time,” he said.
He eventually won his senior talent show in high school before hitting the road touring starting at 18, and he has been on the road since with different rock bands, first starting down and up the East Coast.
But Morningstar had another purpose besides pursuing his dream.
“By the time I was 18, I already had one child and had another one on the way,” Morningstar said. “It was never really a party-type thing for me; it was more (of), ‘I have to figure out a way to support these kids.’ ”
Throughout his career, Morningstar has graced the stages of legendary venues including New York clubs CBGB, The Bitter End, Kenny’s Castaways and The 8x10 in Baltimore.
Since then, Morningstar has been able to share the stage with a number of high profile acts including Grammy winner Shooter Jennings, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, folk rocker Todd Snider, Canadian western and country musician Colter Wall and Americana artist Ward Davis.
While he has been able to sustain a career for about 20 years, Morningstar started to see more attention after writing outlaw country musician Cody Jinks’ single “Must Be the Whiskey” off of his 2018 record “Lifers.”
The song eventually became a No. 1 country hit and was named by Rolling Stone on the list “10 Best Country and Americana Songs of the Week.”
“It went from being just barely getting by, to having a little bit of money in the bank,” Morningstar said regarding the song’s success. “I was surprised (by it) just because at that point I’d been doing it for 15 years to no one really caring a whole lot of what I was doing. Jinks was recording that song as he was on the upswing. That’s when he put a bunch of eyes on me. It’s been pretty good ever since then.”
Morningstar’s talents as a writer have been recognized by the industry by receiving the 2018 Texas Radio Songwriter of the Year and has written songs along with musicians Kendell Marvel, Channing Wilson and Autumn McEntire among others.
For Morningstar, pursuing music has always been on the forefront no matter what.
“There was just never a question in my mind that this is what I was supposed to do,” he said. “Even if my career would have gone to where I never got out of the bars and was playing to five people every night — I didn’t really care. There just wasn’t any other option for me.
“I’ve only been good at being a father and writing songs. There was never a plan B. I would have been happy singing in the honky tonks every night because, when it comes down to it, you’re playing music so it really can’t be that bad.”
Morningstar is looking forward to sharing his stories behind his songs along with a mix of covers and a good amount of personality.
“...People say my shows are half stand-up and half songs ….,” he said. “I would say 95% of my songs are true stories that come from things I’ve been through. There’s no … recurring theme other than life.”
And he wants the audience to be able to walk away with a smile and “a little hope that everything’s gonna be alright.”
“If you’re looking for a good time on a Sunday evening, come out and let me sing you my tunes and let’s get to know each other a little better,” Morningstar said.
