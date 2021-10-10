Owensboro-based Morris Family Services has received the National Funeral Directors Association’s Pursuit of Excellence Award.
The company was among 110 funeral homes recognized out of the 13,000 members of the association in 50 countries.
“To those I serve with, thank you,” owner Nathan Morris said. “Thank you for your devotion to those who allow us into their lives and homes to celebrate those they love more than anything.”
The award is based on six areas — pledge of ethical practices, leadership of staff professional development, family outreach, support and service, community service and education, professional service and participation and marketing, advertising and public relations.
Morris Family Services was specifically recognized for such programs as its American Flag Retirement Program, Fill The Fridge Community Initiative, Annual Coat Drive and the Share a Suit Community Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.