Peonies, irises, and Mother’s Day go together. My fond memories include the beautiful peonies blooming in my grandmothers’ and my mother’s garden about this time of year. My mother moved some of her mother’s peonies to her garden. I plan to include them in mine. Colorful irises graced their gardens in May, too. These two common heritage plants have been passed down from generation to generation and someday will be passed to my twins as well.
Peony (Paeonia officinalis, Paeonia lactiflora, and hybrids) returns each year and is called an herbaceous perennial because at the end of the growing season it dies back to the ground. Peonies grow best in full sun and well-drained soil. There are tree peonies (Paeonia suffruticosa) that have a woody stem, but those are less common, require different growing conditions and will not be discussed here. According to Dr. Rick Durham, Extension Specialist for Consumer Horticulture, peonies have a long life span and are commonly grown in Kentucky gardens.
When planting the root, make sure it is not too deep. The eyes or bud should be just below the surface of the soil. If it is planted too deeply, it will not bloom.
Flower colors of peonies include white and tones of pink and red. Some may have a tint of yellow in the flower petals. The blossoms are beautiful in cut flower arrangements. You will know they are in the house by their fragrance.
There are peony cultivars with single flowers. These blossoms have a single petal layer that surrounds bright yellow flower parts called stamens in the center. Plants with single flowers do not need to be staked. The double flowers are the size of a softball because the stamens have turned into petals. These plants may need staking since the large blossoms tend to bend over on the ground after a spring rain.
After the peony is finished flowering, the remaining shrub-like plant can serve as a background for other perennials and annuals. The height and spread of the plant vary with the cultivar. You may want to plan on a spread of 2.5 to 3 feet and a height of 2.5 to 3 feet. Leave the foliage as long as possible through the growing season to strengthen the plant and encourage flowering for next year. If the foliage becomes unsightly, wait until late August or September before cutting the leaves off 1 to 2 inches above the soil and discarding them.
Propagating a peony is best in late summer. When dividing the plant, make sure you have three to five eyes or buds per division. Remember to plant it with the eyes just below the soil. It will take two to three years before the division blooms. Peonies can wait for many years before they need dividing. You will know it is time to divide when the flower size is smaller and the plants are crowded.
Irises grace the garden as well. The flower has six petals. Three of the petals are upright and are called standards. The three petals that hang down are called falls. Size and shape of the petal depend on the species or cultivar of iris.
The bearded iris receives its name from the tufts of hair that appear down the center of the falls. There are numerous species, hybrids and cultivars. Tall bearded irises are the most popular and bloom in May. The height reaches 28 inches or more. The flowers are 4 to 7 inches across.
The flower colors of bearded iris include virtually all the colors in the rainbow, from nearly black to pristine white. Some flowers are bicolored with the falls one color and standards another. The iris is appropriately named the “rainbow flower” because of the wide color variety available. In addition, more than one flower is usually produced on each flower stem.
Bearded irises prefer to grow under full sun. If the plants are grown in too much shade, there will be little or no bloom. Well-drained soil is important for irises to prevent rotting.
The division of bearded iris is completed by dividing the clumps of rhizomes in August. Rhizomes are underground, thick, horizontal stems. The entire clump is usually lifted and separated by breaking or cutting the individual rhizomes apart. In selecting plants from an old clump, choose the strongest and keep as many feeding roots as possible. The leaves, which are called the fan, should be cut back to half or one-third their length. The roots on the rhizome are planted at or near ground level. Thoroughly water the rhizomes after planting. As you see the blooms of the bearded iris, mark the plants you would like to share with others, or take note of the ones you would like to include in your garden in August.
Annette’s Tip
To my knowledge, peonies only bloom once. This is unfortunate for peony lovers but keeps them special.
Include re-blooming irises in the garden to enjoy in late summer and fall. A few cultivars that re-bloom are ‘Immortality’ with white flowers, ‘Polar King’ with white flowers, ‘Pink Attraction’ with pink flowers, ‘Best Bet’ with blue flowers, and ‘Invitation’ with white standards and apricot falls.
Ongoing Event
The Daviess County Seed Library, in a partnership with the Extension Master Gardener Program, is open by requesting seeds online at https://www.dcplibrary.org/seed-library-request-form.
Consumers have raised questions about meat supply and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help them sort through the information, meat specialists from three land-grant institutions recently joined forces to offer practical, science-based answers. Many of the questions revolve around food safety and the concern that humans could get COVID-19 by eating meat that was handled by a worker with the virus. According to Dr. Gregg Rentfrow, Meat Scientist
at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment, there is currently no evidence of the disease being transmitted through meat. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus, and it is transmitted through personal contact.
Consumers should follow proper food safety measures and make sure to cook meat to the recommended temperatures. A reference guide for safe cooking temperatures is available at https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/safe-minimum-cooking-temperature.
Another question the Cooperative Extension meat scientists have encountered is the possibility of consumers getting sick by touching packaging that may have been handled by a food service worker with COVID-19. Dr. Jonathan Campbell, Meat Extension Specialist for the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, says that according to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the answer is no. The FDA says you do not need to wash your food containers to prevent COVID-19 infection.
Dr. Campbell said the best way for consumers to protect themselves is by thoroughly washing their hands before and after handling food packages. Never try to wash meat in the sink, spray it with chemicals, or dip food into a cleaning solution. Household cleaners are not meant to clean our food.
Consumers are concerned about processing plant closures due to their employees contracting COVID-19. Dr. Rentfrow said he and his colleagues from Penn State and Ohio State University are trying to soothe consumer anxiety about the supply chain. They emphasize that the meat industry is devoted to maintaining the food supply. Although some plants have temporarily closed and others have slowed production, the meat industry began preparing for these interruptions before they began. The specialists are confident things will get back on track soon.
The Ohio State University Extension Meat Science Specialist, Dr. Lyda Garcia, says meat plants that have closed are deep cleaning so they can reopen as soon as possible.
They are going beyond normal cleaning and sanitizing and working with their local and state health departments to get back to normal as soon as it is safe to do so. Consumers do not need to panic buy or stock up on meat; rather just try to maintain their traditional buying patterns according to Dr. Garcia.
Overall, total meat sales have declined across the United States, but retail sales continue to increase. Temporary restaurant and foodservice establishment closures have caused the decline in meat sales. According to Dr. Rentfrow, the industry is working with the USDA-Food Safety and Inspection Service to meet retail grocery store needs by redistributing meat products previously intended for restaurants and foodservice establishments. All are working together to make sure the food supply is safe and that consumers are able to get the products they desire.
Some meat plants have reduced production while they try to put social distancing and other measures in place to protect their workforce. Many are staggering their shifts, breaks, lunch times, and even taking employee temperatures. Dr. Campbell said they are doing everything they can to keep their workers safe and to ensure a safe product for the consumer. Some plants are going above and beyond and doing overall health assessments for each worker at the beginning of each shift and also requiring them to wear masks, gloves, and eye protection. Most plants are continuing to pay ill workers while they recover at home. Meat inspection is already mandatory by law. Meat inspectors are present in all processing facilities. According to Dr. Rentfrow, the meat industry as a whole holds consumer safety as a top priority. Everyone is doing their best to make sure food is safe and plant employees are well and ready to work. Consumers can do their part by avoiding overbuying. As packing plants slow production, grocery inventory could decrease if we have an increase in consumer purchasing.
