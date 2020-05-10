Consumers have raised questions about meat supply and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help them sort through the information, meat specialists from three land-grant institutions recently joined forces to offer practical, science-based answers. Many of the questions revolve around food safety and the concern that humans could get COVID-19 by eating meat that was handled by a worker with the virus. According to Dr. Gregg Rentfrow, Meat Scientist at the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment,

there is currently no evidence of the disease being transmitted through meat. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus, and it is transmitted through personal contact.

Consumers should follow proper food safety measures and make sure to cook meat to the recommended temperatures. A reference guide for safe cooking temperatures is available at https://www.foodsafety.gov/food-safety-charts/safe-minimum-cooking-temperature.

Another question the Cooperative Extension meat scientists have encountered is the possibility of consumers getting sick by touching packaging that may have been handled by a food service worker with COVID-19. Dr. Jonathan Campbell, Meat Extension Specialist for the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, says that according to the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the answer is no. The FDA says you do not need to wash your food containers to prevent COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Campbell said the best way for consumers to protect themselves is by thoroughly washing their hands before and after handling food packages. Never try to wash meat in the sink, spray it with chemicals, or dip food into a cleaning solution. Household cleaners are not meant to clean our food.

Consumers are concerned about processing plant closures due to their employees contracting COVID-19. Dr. Rentfrow said he and his colleagues from Penn State and Ohio State University are trying to soothe consumer anxiety about the supply chain. They emphasize that the meat industry is devoted to maintaining the food supply. Although some plants have temporarily closed and others have slowed production, the meat industry began preparing for these interruptions before they began. The specialists are confident things will get back on track soon.

The Ohio State University Extension Meat Science Specialist, Dr. Lyda Garcia, says meat plants that have closed are deep cleaning so they can reopen as soon as possible.

They are going beyond normal cleaning and sanitizing and working with their local and state health departments to get back to normal as soon as it is safe to do so. Consumers do not need to panic buy or stock up on meat; rather just try to maintain their traditional buying patterns according to Dr. Garcia.

Overall, total meat sales have declined across the United States, but retail sales continue to increase. Temporary restaurant and foodservice establishment closures have caused the decline in meat sales. According to Dr. Rentfrow, the industry is working with the USDA-Food Safety and Inspection Service to meet retail grocery store needs by redistributing meat products previously intended for restaurants and foodservice establishments. All are working together to make sure the food supply is safe and that consumers are able to get the products they desire.

Some meat plants have reduced production while they try to put social distancing and other measures in place to protect their workforce. Many are staggering their shifts, breaks, lunch times, and even taking employee temperatures. Dr. Campbell said they are doing everything they can to keep their workers safe and to ensure a safe product for the consumer. Some plants are going above and beyond and doing overall health assessments for each worker at the beginning of each shift and also requiring them to wear masks, gloves, and eye protection. Most plants are continuing to pay ill workers while they recover at home. Meat inspection is already mandatory by law. Meat inspectors are present in all processing facilities. According to Dr. Rentfrow, the meat industry as a whole holds consumer safety as a top priority. Everyone is doing their best to make sure food is safe and plant employees are well and ready to work. Consumers can do their part by avoiding overbuying. As packing plants slow production, grocery inventory could decrease if we have an increase in consumer purchasing.