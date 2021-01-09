The Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center will be hosting the virtual program called “Belonging to Love: Conversations on Living Prayer in the Spirit of Saint Angela” from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Thursday. This is a free online Zoom presentation but donations are appreciated. The program will be led by Ursuline Sister Larraine Lauter, the director of Water With Blessings. The program features Saint Angela Merici whose foundational invitation to her community was to lead a life of contemplative presence. To register, call 270-229-0206 or email retreatcenter@maplemount.org or sign up online at https://ursulinesmsj.org/registration-form-for-spon sored-programs/.

 

