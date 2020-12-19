For the fifth straight year, Jonathan Carroll will lead Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory’s “Longest Night” program that’s meant to help those in the community suffering from grief.
Carroll, a psychotherapist and a licensed pastoral counselor, said the event is always held on the winter solstice — also known as the longest night of the year, which falls this year on Monday.
And as with many in-person events, COVID-19 will also turn the Longest Night into a virtual program, which will be held live at 6 p.m. on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
“It’s open to anyone and everyone — all comers who’ve experienced a loss,” Carroll said. “We certainly never differentiate between kinds of losses, whether it be death of a loved one, death of a pet, death of a job, death of an opportunity, death of a relationship, death of a dream; there are losses of every kind.”
Carroll, a Virginia native, experienced his own grief at a young age. He lost his father at 15.
Along with the loss of a parent, he suffered the trauma of a school shooting. In December of 1988, a fellow student at Atlantic Shores Christian School in Chesapeake, Virginia fatally shot one teacher and injured another.
“I was 13 when the shooting happened and then a year and a half later my dad died,” Carroll said. “…I think grief has been part of my genetic and social DNA since my teenage years. It’s as close to me as anything is.”
Carroll, 45, now practices at The Clinic @ The Montgomery in Owensboro and contracts as a grief therapist with Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, at 519 Locust St., and its six other family-owned locations in Kentucky and Indiana.
“People who come through the doors of those seven funeral homes are introduced to me by the funeral director caring for the family who lost a loved one,” Carroll said. “And then that family has the opportunity to receive grief care at no cost.”
Carroll said the Longest Night is meant to allow people to not only grieve but mourn their losses.
“Anybody who’s ever experienced loss grieves but not everyone mourns,” Carroll said. “And the difference is grieving is what we feel and how we internalize the loss. Mourning is how we express our response to that loss. Not everyone gets it out or talks about it. And this is an opportunity for people to do both — to grieve and to mourn.”
The service includes nondenominational prayers, a video of submitted images of loved ones and the lighting of individual candles at the end.
Carroll said the candle lighting ceremony is a public display of loss and a form of mourning.
“It’s also claiming some hope — that even in the midst of it all, light does shine in the darkness,” he said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.