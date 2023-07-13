When Owensboro resident Tim Camp went to a doctor’s appointment awhile back, he was surprised to learn what was going on inside his body.
“I was overweight and (would lay) around the house a lot, didn’t do anything other than mow the lawn in the summer,” Camp, 65, said. “I went to the doctor, and they ran the little wire up with the camera and looked at my heart.”
When the doctor met with Camp in recovery, he told Camp there was a 50% blockage.
“He used the term ‘widowmaker,’ and not the official term,” said Camp, referencing the term used to describe a fatal heart attack. “And so I said, ‘Something’s gotta change.’ I just knew that I had to improve.”
Camp eventually found out about Owensboro Health Healthpark’s eight-week supervised “Exercise is Medicine” program. The Healthpark is the only certified medical fitness facility in Kentucky.
According to the Healthpark’s website, “Exercise is Medicine” is a global health initiative developed by the American College of Sports Medicine as a health strategy for the general public and to promote collaboration between healthcare providers and
exercise professionals.
Matt Casebolt, program coordinator for “Exercise is Medicine” and the exercise referral specialist for the Healthpark, said the program began in 2015 and has continued to see an influx of referrals.
“In the first year or so, there (were) about eight to 10 providers sending things,” he said. “This year so far through June, we’ve had about 250 individual providers, (with) some of them doing multiple referrals.
“We are actually at about 1,000 referrals this year so far for the program.”
Camp and his wife set up an appointment to learn more about the program before beginning last November, starting with finding out his baseline fitness level.
Following a fitness assessment, patients meet with a certified trainer who develops an exercise prescription and helps explain and demonstrate the prescribed exercises.
The trainer also keeps in touch with the patient weekly to provide coaching, encouragement and support as the patient adopts a healthy lifestyle, according to the Healthpark’s website.
At the end of the eight weeks, the patient will have a post-fitness assessment to determine their progress.
“Our goal is to make people understand that physical activity is a necessary part of your life,” Casebolt said.
Camp said the overall structure of the program was beneficial.
“I tried multiple times to stick with a program, and I never did. I’d start out in January and go every other day. By the time February would hit, I may go twice a week, and by (March or April) I (would be) done with it and go right back to my old habits,” he said. “ ‘Exercise is Medicine’ (has the) structure I needed.”
Camp said the program can also be modified for each patient.
“If you have a particular problem, like a bad shoulder or something, and you tell them that at the beginning, they can kind of tweak the program to (meet) your needs,” he said.
“We are a medical fitness center, so we are a little different (from) other gyms,” said Kathy Griffin, manager of business operations at the Healthpark, “and with that comes a different level of staff.
“I think you’re coming into it maybe with a little more expertise about the needs of folks and getting them on the right track.”
Casebolt feels the dedication and investment from the staff members has been instrumental in keeping the program going.
“There’s this element of if you ever have a question, we always have somebody up there that can help them,” he said. “There’s also that weekly follow-up with the trainer, and then they see the trainer on the floor (and they can have) that constant interaction with our staff and at the front desk ….”
“We care about the people being here. We want them to be here.”
Griffin said other traits, like accountability in following the program’s requirements, can influence patients in creating “long lasting habits.”
“... You gain confidence in what you’re doing and hopefully (will see) some results that can help you want to continue past (the eight weeks),” she said.
After his eight weeks were completed, Camp had lost 15 pounds.
And instead of reverting back to old habits, the program inspired Camp to continue working on his overall health. He currently goes to the Healthpark six times a week.
“The program is just a miracle for me,” Camp said. “That’s the easiest way I can say it.”
Casebolt hopes patients understand once they complete the program, “they’ve got to continue” and that being active “is now part of your life.”
“I want (people) to understand after the eight weeks and they see these improvements, that (they say), ‘OK, I can’t stop. I’ve got to keep going,’ ” he said.
Griffin said other options are available for membership at the Healthpark to keep people moving forward.
Other programs, such as nutrition classes, aquatics, massage therapy, support groups and more, are also on-site that can help folks stay motivated physically, emotionally and mentally.
“I want people to know that they can start at any level (and) we can help tailor an exercise program to meet your needs,” she said. “... We’ve got lots of experts and services in this facility that are (open) for anyone ….”
The “Exercise is Medicine” program is for those ages 13 and up.
For more information about the “Exercise is Medicine” program, visit owensborohealth.org/healthpark/programs/exercise-is-medicine.
For more information on other programs or general information about the Owensboro Health Healthpark, visit owensborohealth.org/locations/ohmg-profile/owensboro-health-healthpark.
