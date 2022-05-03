Hannah Rager wanted to join Beta Club because it was a way for her to become actively involved in giving back to the community.
Hannah, 16, of Bremen, along with her peers, create and participate in several service projects throughout the school year.
Throughout their efforts, the Muhlenberg County High School blue qualified for the National Beta Club convention that will take place this summer with a service project that went beyond the classroom. The project, called Bandanas and Bling, allows students to assist individuals in the community for hopefully years to come.
The project is something Hannah, a MCHS junior, said will directly impact local individuals by helping them become more independent.
Through Bandanas and Bling, she said, Beta Club members used old jeans to create bags for residents of local nursing homes. They were created to easily hang on a walker, or be easily accessible from a bedside table. The jean bags were created so that the pockets could be use to hold items, and in fact students filled them with personal hygiene projects, books, and activities for individuals to use.
Hannah said a lot of time goes into service projects, but especially this one. She estimated that between that one, and another recent one called Just Be Kind, students likely volunteered more than 30 hours to see them to fruition.
Madison Johnson’s academic achievements qualified her for Beta Club six years ago, but she also thought it would be a good opportunity to serve others.
Madison, 16, of Greenville, said her favorite project was Just Be Kind, which involved recycling election signs.
Students upcycled those, the Muhlenberg County High School junior said, to create and spread positive messages throughout the community, which had a big impact “by spreading a message that we all need to hear throughout our daily lives.”
Madison said Beta Club has impacted her life by teaching her a number of things, including communication skills, leadership, and teamwork. It also has been an avenue to use service projects to help the community.”
Hannah, who has also been involved in Beta for six years, said the club has also helped her discover her love of public speaking. Through her involvement with the club, she won the National Junior Beta Vice President title, which enabled her to travel the country, speaking to more than 15,000 people. Through travel she was able to make friends across the country.
Other projects Hannah has assisted with include Project Warm, in which students collected blankets, socks, gloves, hats, scarves, coats and other necessities throughout the winter. They personally delivered the items to students in Head Start in need.
Michelle Armour, MCHS Beta Club sponsor, said the club focuses on service a lot.
“I am more than proud of the projects they come up with,” she said. “We are recognized nationally for their efforts and service,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
