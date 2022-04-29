The Nashville-based company Music City Dueling Pianos are gearing to “ready, set, rock” the weekend away at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, 123 W. Second St.
The group will be performing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight and Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to Tamarra Miller, who owns Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville with her fiancé Andy Brasher, the group will perform “non-stop” without a break during their four-hour set.
Miller said that the company has been performing at the venue since about the second weekend that Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville opened their doors and mentioned that they wanted to bring something that was different from what has been offered in the Owensboro area.
“Just from traveling (through) Louisville, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville — dueling pianos (and) any of those types of bars have been my favorite,” Miller said. “They sing familiar songs, they’re high energy with the crowd and it’s an all-around good time for everybody involved.”
The company was founded by Columbia, Missouri native Chris Hatfield in 2017 after having experience working as the house drummer at The Penguin Piano Bar and found a love in the performance aspect of dueling pianos.
“I love singing and I love to play piano and it was just a good match,” Hatfield said. “It’s what I do and who I am.”
Since then, Hatfield has booked numerous appearances throughout Georgia and Tennessee and has played at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville at least once a month.
For this weekend, Hatfield will be joined by Payton Collier.
Hatfield enjoys what the show has become.
“I love the fact that what we do besides play music is entertain; and we have comedy thrown into our show,” Hatfield said. “The thing I love the most about it is making people laugh and forgetting about their problems for three or four hours. That’s what really gets me going.”
And since performing at Brasher’s, Miller said that the company has received a warm reception.
“They’re so professional, they’re polite … they love downtown Owensboro,” Miller said. “It is a huge crowd every single time. We have people asking for reservations; and having those three shows, it gives people the opportunity to get down Friday and Saturday, and Sunday has become huge — it’s a little more laid back but still so much fun having them in here.”
“I love the people, man. They’re incredible,” Hatfield said. “They really love the show. They really show a lot of support and there’s always a great turnout. They’re always dancing, yelling, laughing and having a good time.”
Miller said that they typically have a wait for people to get into the establishment when Music City Dueling Pianos is in town and people have continued to anticipate the next time they are heading back.
“It’s a high energy, all-request, comedic show,” Hatfield said. “We cater to the people — whatever they want to hear, we try and play it.”
Miller said that having acts like Music City Dueling Pianos performing at the venue is in line with their mission of how they select entertainment.
“(It’s) really our goal to have something for everyone,” Miller said. “I think a lot of people think that we are just a country bar, and that is far from the case. We want to be a music venue where everyone feels like we have something for them — everyone can find something that they enjoy; whether it be blues, the dueling pianos where the entire bar is singing the same song at the same time or maybe a songwriter that they’re familiar with or they enjoy those songwriter nights where they are able to hear the stories behind the songs.”
Shows on Friday and Saturday will have a $10 cover, with no cover on Sunday.
Other performances over the weekend include Josh Merritt at 6 p.m. Friday and Paul Montgomery and Brasher at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively on Saturday.
Troy Miller will be performing after the Sunday show at 4 p.m.
For more information about Music City Dueling Pianos, visit facebook.com/Musiccityduelingpianos or musiccityduelingpianos.com.
For more information for upcoming shows at Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, visit facebook.com/brasherslittlenashville or brasherslittlenashville.com.
