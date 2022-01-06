While known as an educator in Owensboro community, Jacob Hein shares his musical talents beyond the classroom.
The recently turned 38-year-old music teacher and director of liturgy at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church and music teacher for Owensboro Catholic Schools seems to have been bitten by the music bug early on and certainly couldn’t avoid it.
“I grew up in a very musical family,” Hein said. “My mother, ... my aunt, my brother, my father, my great aunt, my uncle — they were all playing musical instruments. My dad’s side of the family as well — his great grandmother was an organist way up north in Wisconsin. Basically, I knew that I was going to be involved in music just from an early age because my family was so musical.”
Growing up in Henderson, Hein picked up the piano when he was six which he admits that he “really took to.”
While Hein was certain music was going to be part of his livelihood, he recalls when he wanted to pursue a career combining his talents and teaching others.
“...I think the first inkling that I had … that I had definitely wanted to be involved in education and teaching was teaching private trumpet lessons in high school and (I) had a moment where teaching a concept to a student, and it was a lightbulb moment,” Hein said. “I can see that the student got it and it was my first moment of, ‘I just taught him something and it stuck.’ (It was) an intoxicating feeling and a very good addiction to have.”
After graduating from Henderson County High School, Hein headed out to Murray State University and received his bachelor’s in music education in 2007, before heading back to school to receive his master’s in music and liturgy with an emphasis on composition at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana in 2017.
But his talents go beyond teaching.
Hein has been an active participant in the arts community, where he was seen as the Pharaoh in Encore Musicals’ productions of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in 2018, Jimmy Ray Dobbs in “Bright Star” in 2021 and was featured in Theatre Workshop of Owensboro’s (TWO) “Something’s Afoot” in 2020, where he also serves on the board of directors as secretary.
But Hein is an admitted late bloomer to theater and didn’t partake in it until he was finishing his undergraduate degree at Murray State, where he was part of the chorus in their production of “South Pacific.”
Though getting involved in the theater wasn’t originally part of Hein’s plan, he believes it may have stemmed from part of his upbringing.
“That’s something that I don’t know if I got from people in my family. They certainly loved the theater but not many of them ever stepped out on stage,” Hein said. “They did sing and play instruments as well. But my mother was a speech therapist, so I was always taught to speak well and make sure that I spoke my proper grammar, correct pronunciation whenever possible. …That may have led to having a good natural lead-in to, ‘Hey, you could do decently on stage.’ ”
Hein eventually became more engaged with theater when teaching in the Murray-Mayfield area, becoming involved with Playhouse in the Park and Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center (CPAC), which helped him get his feet wet and taught him how to become an efficient music director and director for stage productions.
At first, Hein started doing theater because of others’ encouragement.
“To be honest, it was people asking,” Hein said. “When I got to the community theater, it was people asking and saying, ‘Hey, why don’t you come and do this?’ Otherwise, I don’t know if I would have had the drive to do so. I think that connection and somebody taking the time to reach out …. …It was a big start for me.”
Hein also participates regularly at TWO’s Cabaret Nights after his friend and fellow performer Lauren Calhoun invited him to come out four years ago.
“I’ve lost track of the number of times I have either sang, played or just accompanied somebody, or even sang myself for those events,” Hein laughed. “It’s definitely in the double-digit territory just in four years.”
But Hein also is available for side gigs to share his talents.
“I’ve been picking up a number of weddings that I play in a year and it’s probably about five or six years ago that people started (reaching out),” Hein said. “... (It) usually started within my church at St. Mary Magdalene and then branching out to co-workers and their families …. (It’s) led to more word-of-mouth of reaching out to me that way.”
He also lends his skills in other capacities such as a keyboard player in the pit orchestra for Encore’s “Mamma Mia!” and “Oliver!” at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville in 2019.
“It’s been busy for sure,” Hein said.
Regardless of the platform he is performing on, Hein simply loves being able to create music and share the experience with people he truly appreciates.
“...I’m more about those relationships of making music and stuff with people that I care about, and I enjoy spending time with,” Hein said. “It’s not so much a gig as it is an opportunity to spend time with people I enjoy.”
And Hein doesn’t lose sight of what playing music brings about for him.
“Music does a lot of things,” Hein said. “I think, most importantly, it allows me to give back to people. …Everybody has gifts ... and … we should be using those gifts as best we can for people. Whenever I can give back (and) if the music I’m making is something that provides somebody a little peace of mind or a little healing or pleasure and enjoyment — that’s going to be a huge fulfillment for me ….”
