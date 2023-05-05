“My Bluegrass Story” — the television show filmed at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that features “exclusive performances and never-heard-before insights” in the careers of bluegrass stars — has been nominated for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

The series, which is one of the six shows nominated in the “Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program” category, includes a crew that works on the show who reside in Owensboro or have roots to the area.

