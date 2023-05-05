“My Bluegrass Story” — the television show filmed at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that features “exclusive performances and never-heard-before insights” in the careers of bluegrass stars — has been nominated for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.
The series, which is one of the six shows nominated in the “Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program” category, includes a crew that works on the show who reside in Owensboro or have roots to the area.
One of those includes the museum’s executive director Chris Joslin, who is credited as one of the show’s executive producers.
“We are storytellers, and this show is an opportunity to tell the story of each bluegrass artist and to learn more about their creative process, influences, challenges and career highlights,” Joslin said in a release.
The 13-episode series was produced in July 2021 and premiered on RFD-TV in January 2022.
Episodes have featured Hall of Fame members Del McCoury and Doyle Lawson, along with Grammy Award-winners Dan Tyminski, Rhonda Vincent and Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers among others.
Additional episodes have also included emerging artists such as Noah Wall of The Barefoot Movement, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Tony Kamel.
The category’s winner will be announced during the Daytime Emmys Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony that begins at 8 p.m. June 17 online at Watch.TheEmmys.TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.