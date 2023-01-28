In 1990, brothers Del and Darrell Harley moved their four-year-old Harley’s Auto Service into a building at 430 Leitchfield Road.
Del’s daughter, Sara Harley Howard, grew up there.
By the time she was 8 or 9, she was picking up trash and running errands for her father and uncle.
As an adult, Howard worked in the office there for seven or eight years.
Jason Burge worked at Harley’s for 18 years as a mechanic, starting in 2000.
In 2018, Howard and Burge went out on their own, starting My Mechanic at 1702 Triplett St.
Howard said she and Burge decided to go out on their own because “it’s going to be a long time before we can retire and we wanted to work for ourselves.”
“I was mowing yards and getting tired of that,” Burge said. “I went to Harley’s and they started me out sweeping, stocking oil and taking out the trash. Then, they taught me to change oil and gradually trained me to do it all. I thank them for that.”
Everything was fine on Triplett Street and the business was growing.
But Darrell Harley retired last spring, a few years after his brother.
And Howard and Burge quickly moved My Mechanic back where it all began.
“It felt like a homecoming,” Howard said. “It was weird being back here.”
“We knew where everything was,” Burge said. “It feels like home.”
“Customers said, ‘Welcome back’,” Howard said. “I think they were glad we kept it going.”
“I think all their customers stayed with us,” Burge said.
The business has grown to nine people — counting Burge and Howard.
That’s six mechanics and three office staff, including Burge’s wife.
“We learned everything we know from them,” Burge said of the Harleys. “We’re trying to upgrade equipment with things like a digital video inspection camera. But we’re keeping their standards.”
There was a time when people could work on their own cars, if they had the skill.
But that changed years ago.
“Everything is electrical these days, even some brakes,” Burge said. “Cars are run by radar, sonar and video. Chrysler’s computers got hacked and now you have to use their tools and be confirmed before you can work on their cars.”
Howard and Burge said this is a permanent address for them.
“I hope I retire from here,” Burge said.
“Maybe we can pass it on to our kids,” Howard said. “My son is 4. Some days, he wants to be a mechanic. Other days, he wants to deliver pizza.”
Burge said, “My son helps me some, but I’m not going to put any pressure on my kids. They can decide what they want to do.”
He said, “This is a great location. It’s twice the size of the other place and has more parking. This side of town is booming.”
Burge said, “All our guys are great. We’re like a family here.”
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Burge said, “We had a lot of help from other shops when we started. They let us borrow tools and sent us their overflow. Now, we’re in a position to return the favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.