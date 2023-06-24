Let me set the scene: A few nights ago at about 9:30, I was dressed as Star Trek’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard, noisily beating two sticks together as I walked down a street in Japan, alone.
“Hey! The Japan-column guy finally snapped!” you may now be shouting across the house to your loved ones.
Rest assured, though, I was simply doing my generations-old civic duty.
The practice is known as “yomawari” — “yo” meaning “night,” and “mawari” meaning something like “wander around” — so, taken together, yomawari could be called “night patrol.”
What are yoma-warriors (my term) patrolling for? Historically, fire.
The practice has been traced back to the Edo period (1603-1868). In those days, buildings were wooden, and household necessities like cooking, heating bathwater and not freezing to death were accomplished via open flame.
The story goes that a shogun from that time decreed that patrols should walk the streets at night, not necessarily on the lookout for fires, but loudly announcing to residents that they should take precautions against them.
The clacking of sticks was and is a part of this warning. Known as “hyoshigi,” these small wooden cudgels are beaten together every few seconds while on night patrol, producing a loud, high crack. Hundreds of years of tradition have imbued this sound with the meaning “careful with your fires” to all who hear it.
Like many duties in collectivist Japan, yomawari is managed at the neighborhood level. The hyoshigi make their way from neighbor to neighbor, and when they arrive at your door, you know it’s your turn to crack the sticks.
It’s not too onerous, though. Depending on factors like the layout of your neighborhood and how many people take a turn, a night patrol may only require 10 minutes of your evening every month or two.
It does raise some questions, however. For example, in 2023, is there still a significant enough danger of disastrous fire to warrant the time the country spends walking the streets every night, clacking away?
And more broadly: Do people need nightly reminders about fire safety when, by and large, no one has open fires in their home anymore?
The answer to both is “of course not.”
To my mind, though, there are two main reasons the tradition sticks around.
First of all, yomawari probably contributes to a kind of general neighborhood well-being, fires aside. The practice of residents walking their streets at night doubles as kind of an anti-theft, anti-miscreant, pro-keeping-an-eye-on-the-homes-of-a-rapidly-aging-population, pro-checking-things-out-in-general service.
Secondly, what keeps a tradition alive in Japan is simply that it is a tradition. That’s an important value in and of itself.
This, to me, is a crucial difference between Japan and the US. In the US, we’re willing to abdicate responsibilities the very moment the apparent need for them has disappeared.
Imagine that the sanitation department invented a robot that would automatically wheel your trash bins to the curb, empty them and then wheel them back up your driveway. Would any American persist with the ritual of walking the bins to the street, simply because that’s what their ancestors had done?
No. The custom would get dropped faster than a phone call on AT&T.
In Japan, there’s a nonzero chance that the habit would simply stick, though.
Take this as evidence: I found a book called “The Music and Musical Instruments of Japan,” written by Sir F. T. Piggott in 1893, that mentions the hyoshigi (the sticks that I was beating together a few nights ago on patrol).
Here’s the entry: “Hyoshigi: two hard wood Clappers, used on a variety of occasions. In the Theatre they are beaten on the floor rapidly to emphasize confusion. The conductors of juggling, athletic, and other performances, use them to attract attention; also the night-watchmen during their perambulations of the streets.”
What gets me about this entry in a 130-year-old book is that it described exactly what I was doing to the letter. Using the hyoshigi? Check. Being a night watchman? Check. Perambulating in the streets? You bet I was.
My challenge to you is to find a book from the 1800s that exactly, with no variation, describes something you do in daily life. I’d bet that this is a much easier task in Japan than it would be in the US.
That’s what real adherence to tradition looks like.
But keen readers will still be wondering, “Didn’t you say you were dressed as Jean-Luc Picard? Is that part of it somehow?”
Well, no. For Halloween 2014, I went as Captain Picard, and the best costume I could find was a set of Starfleet pajamas. They worked well as a costume, and to this day they continue to serve as very adequate sleepwear. Part of night patrol, for me, is already being in my pajamas when I do it.
A little unorthodox, sure, but I suppose it’s just my way of carrying an ancient tradition into the 24th century.
