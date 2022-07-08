Friday After 5 is ready to host more family-friendly entertainment to start off the weekend tonight for its eighth week.
While music will still be a crucial element to the event’s normal happenings, Friday After 5 will host a parade for the teams competing in the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Baseball by 3Up 3Down tournament that will begin lining up and 4 p.m. and making their walk down the riverfront at 5 p.m.
An awards presentation will take place to honor the teams after the parade in the backyard of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
On the music side, Nashville-based group Top Tier will be the headliner for entertainment on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn from 6-9:30 p.m.
The band, which has a repertoire of songs ranging from the 50s to today and jazz standards, has been described as a “fun, high-energy dance band” and “a smooth, light jazz band all in one.”
Founded by the bassist/vocalist and manager JD Dohnal about 14 years ago, he and the group have performed at Friday After 5 before, with the most recent being in 2019.
Dohnal said the group was invited back in 2020 but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s looking forward to bringing the group back to Owensboro after a small absence.
“We always have such a great time there,” Dohnal said. “We play so many private events — weddings and corporate events — that when we get to play outdoor shows for the public, it’s a super big treat for us ….”
While the group has a number of different set ups from a six-piece to an eight-piece outfit including saxophone and a three-piece horn section respectively, Dohnal has elected to bring the five-piece to today’s event — which consists of vocalist Melissa Murphy, keyboard player/vocalist Jon Lechner, drummer/vocalist Kyle Tupper and guitarist Jordan Steele.
According to the group’s website, a number of members have shared the stage with a diverse group of artists ranging from Rick Springfield, The Cars, Tiffany, Phil Vassar and Ambrosia and have collectively performed in casinos, weddings and corporate events, to arenas and headlining major outdoor concerts and have won a number of awards from websites like The Knot and WeddingWire.
Members have also written and recorded music with the likes of Sawyer Brown, Winger, Thompson Square, Giant and Steve Perry’s band.
For their set at Friday After 5, Dohnal said that they plan to “cover the spectrum” in terms of the genres they’ll play.
“...We’ll do everything from Motown to disco to a lot of 80s music and up to some current pop,” he said. “...It never gets old to me. …It’s always something fresh and keeps us on our toes and it’s music that I enjoy playing.”
Dohnal said that the camaraderie will be apparent to the audience and plan to get the crowd to become part of the show.
“We’re all friends, and you can tell when we’re all up there,” he said. “We enjoy playing with each other, we’re having a blast when we’re playing (and) we feed off the audience; so we hope they’re dancing, rocking along, singing along — trying to get some crowd participation.”
And Dohnal wants attendees to walk away with a positive experience after watching them play.
“I know how much music can affect people’s lives,” Dohnal said. “It’s just a good night out seeing a good, fun band and really put smiles on people’s faces and take away the daily stresses.”
But Dohnal said that for those who can’t come out to see them today, they’ll be playing in town one more time this weekend from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Diamond Lake Resort.
Other artists and groups performing on the lineup include singer-songwriter Freddie Bourne performing from 6-8 p.m. on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, The Brother’s Gray taking the Romain Subaru Overlook stage from 7-9 p.m., Whiskey Richard & the Shindiggers playing from 7-10 p.m. on the Lure Seafood & Grille Patio Stage and funk and soul band The Aquaducks bringing the tunes from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage.
Karaoke will continue to be hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at their facility, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.
A free Friday After 5’s app is also available on Apple’s app store at apps.apple.com/us/app/friday-after-5/id369025843 or Google Play at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.redpixel.infoapp.m.client.fridayafter5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.