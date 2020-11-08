A new U.S. Census report found that 18.7% of Kentucky families are afraid that someone in their family will lose his or her job soon.
That’s nearly one in five families.
But Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 638,000 jobs were added nationally in October.
That lowered the national unemployment rate from 7.9% in September to 6.9% last month.
That marked six straight months of jobs being added.
But we still have 10 million fewer jobs than we had in February.
• Kentucky is reminding small businesses that they can still claim a tax credit of up to $25,000.
But they need to apply soon to include the credit on their 2020 tax returns.
A news release said the credits are available to most companies that added at least one new full-time employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology within the past 24 months.
• AAA last week said that people who buy auto insurance through its Interinsurance Exchange of the Automobile Club will soon receive additional premium refunds of 10%.
That applies to those who had policies in effect from May 16 to Sept. 30.
• And AA reported that gas prices in west central Kentucky dropped eight cents last week to $1.865.
Elizabethtown had the lowest average price at $1.686, followed by Owensboro at $1.764, Paducah at $1.808, Bowling Green at $1.936 and Louisville at $2.130.
Several stations in Owensboro were in the $1.60-$1.70 range on Friday.
Crude oil price dropped to $35 a barrel recently — the lowest since June
• Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last week that 182 Kentucky nursing homes will share $5.3 million to help protect seniors from the coronavirus.
