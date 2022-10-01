Well, fall is officially here!
Farmers have already begun autumn harvest, and I have already seen a few of those big orange fruits sitting on people’s porches! And, I’m not talking about oranges either!
I would like to invite the community to our inaugural Trails and Tales of Joe Ford from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at the Joe Ford Nature Center. Event participants will enjoy ghost stories of Joe Ford while walking selected trails.
Participants should be able to navigate uneven surfaces in areas of limited lighting for about 45 minutes to an hour. Go to Owensborotickets.com to purchase tickets. Hope to see you there!
I was sitting outside the JFNC door the other day, and I realized the importance of taking time to rest your mind and spirit in nature.
Part of our mission statement says JFNC is a place where you can visit to commune with nature. To commune means to attune yourself or find your balance with your surroundings.
I think about how chaotic and busy people describe their lives as being. This is actually a life decision. Such a lifestyle can lead to all sorts of spiritual, mental and physical ailments.
So, how does one find balance with their surroundings?
It does not take a college degree or expensive therapy. It just simply means taking time to break away from all the technology and politics of the world, sitting still and using ALL of your natural senses to “truly see” the world around you.
It was the esteemed Dr. Henry Jones who once shared with his son, Dr. Henry Jones Jr.: “I suddenly remembered my Charlemagne,” he explained. “Let my armies be the rocks, and the trees, and the birds in the sky.”
Dennis Millay is executive director of the Joe Ford Nature Center. His column normally runs in Lifestyle the first Saturday of the month.
