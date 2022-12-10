I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.
I would like to remind everyone that as a nonprofit, we are fully supported by the generous donations from the public. Funds are used for the caring of our animals, projects in and around the center and events.
Please consider supporting JFNC, and our future ventures. I am looking forward to sharing many of the exciting events we have planned for next year. The Joe Ford Nature Center is going to be busy!
If you are looking to get closer to nature, this is a wonderful time of year to attract local wildlife. You would be surprised the different kinds of feathered and furry creatures you can attract to your little patch of nature.
If you are looking to attract a certain species of bird, you have to offer specific types of seeds and feeders. Yellow Finches prefer thistle and Black Oil Sunflower Seeds.
Having a feeder dedicated to the particular feeding habits of this bird will greatly enhance your chance of seeing them in your backyard.
It is not recommended throwing table scraps out for wild animals. This waste can attract unwanted critters like skunks to your yard. If you have pets, this can also cause unwanted problems.
Another important need for animals this time of year is water, and this is one many people don’t consider. Providing a space for water that is easily accessible and not frozen can become an oasis in a frozen landscape.
If you are looking to attract wildlife in your yard in the long term you should think about the different kinds of plants you can place in your landscaping that provides food and habitat for local wildlife.
There is a plethora of books on the subject. It does not take a degree in horticulture to do this either. A wildflower garden for example is easy to create and maintain, and will create a great place to get up close to nature.
I will go ahead and spill the beans on one upcoming event at the center. We will be offering a presentation on how to attract pollinators and other wild critters next year!
God Bless and I hope everyone has a Merry Christmas.
Dennis Millay is executive director of the Joe Ford Nature Center. His column runs monthly in Lifestyle.
