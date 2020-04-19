It was Alexander Graham Bell, not the Bible, who said, “When one door closes another door opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”
Sara Kathryn Fort isn’t wasting time looking at the closed door during the pandemic.
She’s already jumped through the open door.
Four years ago, when she was living in Nashville, Fort created Neat Relief, a business that allowed her, as an “organizer coach,” to help people declutter their homes, garages and lives.
With social distancing slowing that down, Fort has been working to help people create backyard gardens this spring.
“I was considering doing garages, but I’m really at a standstill now,” Fort said. “I’ve been working with Squish a CBD company in Illinois, some. A lot of people are talking about gardens now and I’m trying to help with that.”
She and Kristi Hall are showing people how to create garden swales — a system to provide irrigation for plants and reduce rain runoff.
Fort said, “You dig a trench, put sticks in the bottom, then straw, then manure and then top soil. And you plant on top of that.”
She said, “A few people are donating their time to this while we’re all social distancing. You don’t have to work side by side.”
People interested in the idea can email Fort at neatrelief@gmail.com and tell her what they want to grow.
“I’d like to see people trading seeds,” she said. “We see a need for that. I’m shifting gears to fill the need. It feels like we’re going back to our roots when people had huge gardens at home.”
Fort said, “My business is about fulfilling needs. I’m rolling with the punches. My mother used to say the only constant is change. But some people are having difficulty with the changes now.”
She said Neat Relief is “not limited to physical space. It helps change your attitude. I had been doing this since I was a kid.”
A friend in Nashville told her she should become a professional at helping people organize their homes and their lives.
“I’ve been trying to be a minimalist for about 12 years,” Fort said. “I help people make decisions quickly.”
She said, “The idea isn’t just to get rid of things, but for people to decide why they want to keep them. ‘So-and-so gave me that.’ But does it give you joy? What do you find joy in?”
Fort said, “Organizing can be grueling. I’m moving toward businesses and garages and sheds. If it’s broke, do I need it?”
An Owensboro native, she left town the day she turned 18.
“I was gone for about 15 years,” Fort said. “I moved every two or three years. But my family is all in Owensboro and they’ve always been here for me. So, two or three years ago, I made a commitment to living here.”
She said, “I can help people organize virtually during this time. And I want to build a database on what people want to grow. I hope people will want to participate.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
