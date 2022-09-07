The H.L. Neblett Community Center held a rededication ceremony Tuesday to unveil the newly remodeled Addie Talbott Memorial Library.
“The library means quite a bit to us, just from the dedication of our family giving back and serving,” said Dartez Talbott, the youngest son of Addie Talbott. “I think that’s what my mom did. She served for many communities and different organizations.”
Dartez Talbott resides in Sandersville, Georgia, but was in attendance for the rededication.
“To come back and see it rededicated and what it means to the community is really touching to my family,” he said. “My children and nephews were disappointed they couldn’t be here because we recognize the hard work she put behind this center.”
Addie Talbott, who served on the board of directors for the center in 1972, was a vocal proponent for English and literacy.
“She was an English teacher,” Dartez Talbott said. “She knew that it was extremely important.”
Dartez Talbott said his mother was also part of the International Reading Association and the NAACP.
“She was involved in so many different organizations, she was involved in so many different community events,” he said. “The mayor used to come to my house and get information. Anyone in the community would go to her.”
Dartez Talbott siad he “almost lived” at the Neblett Center during the 1970s because of how often his mother was there.
“I remember how diligent she was in making sure this center stayed, because it was kind of touch and go,” he said. “She did whatever needed to be done.”
Atmos Energy provided Daviess County Public Library with the funding to provide new books to the library, along with updated accessories and furniture.
“Through this partnership with DCPL and the Neblett Community Center, there are new books which kids can access from birth to high school,” said Mark Martin, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “We want to support the Neblett’s current resources to help children read at grade level by third-grade.”
Jarrod McCarty, DCPL’s community engagement manager, said the mission of pursing lifelong learning is what made this project a “perfect fit” for the library.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the Neblett Center, said the library now has 247 new books, new furniture, paint and accessories.
“Not only will this library serve our children for years to come, but this project will be a launching pad for other local organizations to partner with the H.L. Neblett Community Center,” he said. “Our vision is to prepare future generations of entrepreneurs, civic leaders, educators and future employees. We want the kids to realize the knowledge that lies within the books on the shelves.”
Tuesday was also National Read a Book Day, so to honor and celebrate the holiday, Atmos Energy and DCPL gave a book to each child at the Neblett Center to take home.
