The H.L. Neblett Community Center held a rededication ceremony Tuesday to unveil the newly remodeled Addie Talbott Memorial Library.

“The library means quite a bit to us, just from the dedication of our family giving back and serving,” said Dartez Talbott, the youngest son of Addie Talbott. “I think that’s what my mom did. She served for many communities and different organizations.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.