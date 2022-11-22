OWENWS-11-22-22 NELSONS CHRISTMAS SHOW

Gunnar Nelson, standing, and Matthew Nelson will perform their “Christmas with the Nelsons” show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall in Greenville.

 Photo courtesy of Matthew & Gunnar Nelson

Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, twin brothers, multi-platinum singer-songwriters and founders of the rock band Nelson, will be heading out to the Bluegrass state to put on “Christmas with the Nelsons” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall, 501 Robert Draper Way in Greenville.

“(One) of the things we pride on is being able to bring (this) type of talent and (this) type of name to our area …,” said Sean Mooningham, executive director of the Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall.

