Students and teachers are settling into the new agricultural wing at Apollo High School.
It’s been nearly a month since the classrooms and labs opened in the $11.5 million addition to the school that’s part of a multi-phased project, with an overall price tag of $47.5 million.
And although construction continues outside AHS, students inside Ashley Thomas’ animal science class were already making use of their new space, which includes a dedicated area for dissecting, studying and grooming animals. Garage doors are also there to easily load and unload livestock or any farm machinery into the hybrid bay-classroom area.
“I’m just excited for the kids to get more of a hands-on opportunity in this division of agriculture,” said Thomas, who’s in her first year as an ag teacher at Apollo. “…Now that we have this space, hopefully the opportunities for our students will greatly improve and hopefully light a passion for those kids to go into this section of agriculture as well.”
In January 2021, Daviess County Public Schools introduced its Agriculture (Ag) Academy for grades 8-12. At that time, the district’s two high schools — Apollo and Daviess County — had a combined 325 students enrolled in FFA programs.
Students in the Ag Academy can choose from five career pathways — environmental science and natural resources; agricultural power, structural and technical systems; horticulture and plant science; animal science or agribusiness.
Apollo has 300 students taking an ag course, with 125 of them an active FFA member.
Grace Kemp, a junior and an officer with Apollo’s FFA, said being part of her school’s ag program has been a motivating factor for her wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.
“I definitely want to do something in agriculture, whether that’s agribusiness or agronomy,” said Kemp, whose family grows row crops in Sorgho. “…It’s cool because Apollo’s FFA doesn’t just have people who are in the rural community; it’s city and county because we learn about everything here.”
For Matt Johnson, who teaches floriculture, horticulture and landscaping, the new ag wing sets the program up for the future. And along with the modern classroom, he also has a greenhouse that’s barely two years old.
“What we got going on here now is as good as any ag program in the state,” said Johnson, who’s in his ninth year teaching at Apollo. “We have the best facilities we can possible have to do what we do, and it shows DCPS’ commitment to the Ag Academy and the agriculture program as a whole.”
Prior to building the new ag wing, Apollo’s teachers took a tour of a Lexington high school’s ag department, and they gave input on the design.
Aaron Tucker, who’s taught ag at Apollo for 25 years, said he initially was surprised by the news that the ag department was getting its own wing.
“We thought with the construction that we would still be in the existing building where we were, and that we were just going to get a remodel,” Tucker said. “But thanks to the (DCPS) board and (Superintendent Matt) Robbins, they were like, ‘No, we’re going to have this for you — have the Ag Academy at one end of the building and have the Engineering Academy on the other end.’ So we were tickled to receive this.”
And in the new digs, Tucker has a modern classroom for teaching hands-on subjects such as ag mechanics.
“We have a more usable space; we were in an old shop that had been added onto and it was chopped up; there was no way to get students in there to work on projects,” Tucker said.
Tucker said just having the state-of-the-art ag facilities should also help grow the FFA program, as well.
“…It will get more kids interested because everything is new and fresh,” Tucker said.
Tucker said this is the 50th year for Apollo’s FFA program and having such a modern facility is a testament to the previous generations of ag students.
“You just think back to all the students we’ve had in the past, and I wish we had this earlier for all of them,” Tucker said. “…They were the ones who put forth the work that we’re building off of. So this is the fruition of their work from years ago to help the next generation.”
