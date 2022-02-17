Addiction Recovery Center hopes to have its facility up and running in about six months, roughly, according to Senior Vice President Matt Brown.
ARC purchased the OYO Townhouse hotel at 3136 W. Second St., as well as a second property at 3100 W. Second St.
Now, ARC plans to redevelop the property and use existing structures as a recovery center.
Although renovation has not yet begun, Brown said a developer is currently working with ARC to create a plan for moving forward and assessing what exactly needs to be done.
The work, he said, could take around six months, although the project is in its preliminary stages, so nothing is set in stone quite yet.
He does know there will have to be some aesthetic revamping inside with the walls and flooring, as well as some other changes, such as possibly converting the bar into a medical area and the pool into a recreational facility.
“We are still assessing the renovations that will happen,” he said. “It’s very early stages of planning.”
There is also some more paperwork that will need to be completed before everything can be up and running, such as licensure and certificate of occupancy. A staff will also need to be hired.
Brown said although there is still much work to be done, the organization has taken on many projects like this before, repurposing a former nursing home into a facility, as well as a school and a portion of a college campus.
Brown said the move to expand into Owensboro is part of a larger goal of ARC to create more access to recovery services in western Kentucky, in general. The need to expand access, he said, has grown even greater with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, overdose deaths started to skyrocket in Kentucky and in the nation,” he said. “The pandemic really destabilized those who were in early recovery and in active addiction, so we have continued to be on purpose about our growth … and improve access to care to people in the western part of the state.”
Brown said ARC opened its westernmost facility in Springfield in 2020, as well.
One the facility is up and running, Brown said he hopes to help invest in the community, not only through job opportunities at the center, but in other ways as well by developing a local advisory council committee which will allow members of the community to have input about the facility and vise versa.
He said ARC has also developed a mini grant in communities where it has a presence, which local organizations and agencies are able to apply for.
In the past, he said grant monies have been made available to schools and local law enforcement agencies.
ARC has a network of 30 recovery programs throughout 23 Kentucky counties, according to Brown.
The organization had its beginnings 11 years ago in far eastern Kentucky.
Since then, Brown said, the organization has grown to include 1,900 clients throughout all its facilities and 900 employees with a range of services from withdrawal management, residential treatment, outpatient care and even telehealth services.
The hope, Brown said, is to create a 300-bed facility with about 100-150 staff members and 24-7 on-site security.
“Our goal is not only to help someone live a life free of drugs and alcohol, but our overarching goal is to help someone discover their purpose and give them the tools they need to … live a flourishing life,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.