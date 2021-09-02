COVID-19 has created difficulties for agencies serving youth and children in the community because cases of abuse and neglect are not as widely reported during remote learning, according to StepStone Family and Youth Services recruiter and trainer Kelsey Davis.
Since opening its office in Owensboro last year, StepStone Family and Youth Services has worked to recruit more foster parents and educate the community about foster care and the necessity of it, despite challenges presented by COVID-19.
However, she said the pandemic creates difficulties for children who are in the system and experiencing abuse and neglect, according to Davis.
“The hardest part is it’s keeping kids out of school,” she said. “If eyes are not on these kids, reports are not being made.”
She said many reports of abuse and neglect are made by people such as teachers, principals, bus drivers and day care workers in the community that have regular contact with the children.
The biggest need the agency has to help mitigate these issues is for the community to seek out education regarding abuse and neglect and foster care.
“The community needs to be educated on the trauma of these kiddos — school systems, doctors offices, everyone needs to realize that these kiddos have a trauma-focused mindset,” she said. “In these smaller counties, foster care might not be brought up; it might not be as prevalent because maybe the education is not there; maybe the families don’t know how to report; maybe it’s not something that the community is necessarily aware of.”
In Kentucky, there is an average of 8,000 children and youth in the foster care system at any given time, according to recruiter, Jessica Adams.
Davis said the agency is working to increase its presence in the community and educate people about foster care and how to report cases of abuse and neglect.
Additionally, she said work in being done to increase the available foster homes in the region.
StepStone has been around since 2019 and has nine offices throughout Kentucky, covering about 90% of the state, according to Davis.
She said the Owensboro office alone covers 11 counties in Kentucky.
In the past year, the agency has grown substantially, she said, opening new homes throughout its service area.
While there are many homes throughout Owensboro, she said the goal now is to engage with outlying communities to get homes opened in more rural areas too.
“In rural areas, again, it’s a situation where there’s not as many people as there are in those bigger cities,” she said. “We’re trying really hard to reach those too because we need homes all around, not just in the city.”
Davis said StepStone is an inclusive foster agency, licensing homes in a non-discriminatory manner to a variety of homes, whether it be single-parent homes or LGBTQ+ homes.
“We are non-discriminatory. Love has no bounds; we want these kids to be in a home that’s going to love and support them, however that looks,” she said.
The agency also offers on-site therapy and counseling for children and youth in its service, as well as child-focused group therapy for foster families. It also trains and educated families who are going through the process of fostering children and youth in its services.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more about StepStone can visit StepStoneYouth.com or call 270-691-1090.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.