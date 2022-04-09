New home starts in Daviess County dipped a little in the first quarter.
Home Builders Association of Owensboro records show 81 permits for single-family homes were obtained in the first quarter.
That was down from 91 last year, but ahead of 2020 with 68, 2019 with 60 and 2018 with 46.
January had 19 permits, down from 28 a year earlier.
February saw 35 permits, up from 27 the same month last year.
And March had 27, down from 36 a year ago.
• Higher prices for food isn’t going to end soon, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture food price outlook for 2022.
The report said prices are expected to increase between 4.5% and 5.5% this year.
Restaurant prices will grow 5.5% to 6.5%, it said, while grocery prices are expected to increase between 3% and 4%.
Food prices in February were up 7.9% from a year ago, the report said.
That was the biggest increase since July 1981.
• SouthernTravelUSA.com recently ranked its “Legendary BBQ Joints of the South.”
First place went to Martin’s BBQ, which has several locations in Tennessee.
It was followed by Greenbrier BBQ in Alabama.
Third place went to Owensboro’s Moonlite Bar-B-Q- Inn.
The article says, “An old-fashioned Kentucky tradition from 1963, this Owensboro location sets itself apart in a very distinct way — its menu. One of the only places in the country you can get mutton, Moonlite has served hundreds of thousands of delicious Bar-B-Q’d pounds of it. Debunking the game-tasting myth, Moonlite’s mutton will leave your mouth watering.”
• Tropical Smoothie Café, which is adding a second Owensboro location this year, is growing nationally.
In the first quarter, the company signed 56 new franchise agreements and opened 42 new cafes.
• Gas prices are a little lower this week.
The cheapest in town on Friday morning was $3.49 a gallon.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.