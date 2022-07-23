New home construction in Daviess County slowed in the second quarter.
The Home Builders Association of Owensboro says 63 permits for single-family homes were issued in April, May and June.
That’s down from 103 during the same period last year.
April saw 25 new homes; May, 19; and June, 19.
Last year, it was 31 in April, 32 in May and 40 in June.
That’s the lowest amount since 60 homes were built in the second quarter of 2018.
A lot of things are likely to blame — supply chain issues and rising interest rates among them.
• Michaels says it plans to open its new store in Towne Square North “early next year.”
The arts and crafts store will be going into the former Books-A-Million location.
Rachel Petersen, head of corporate and product communication, said, “We’ll soon begin hiring to prepare the store to welcome the community with a grand opening celebration.”
• Maloney’s closed its restaurant at 3030 Highland Pointe Drive in December 2018 after 11 years.
But Jim Estes of Greater Owensboro Realty Co. announced on Facebook this week that the building has finally been sold.
And Mr. B’s Pizza & Wings will be moving in with a Club 18 attached.
• The old Pier 1 Imports building as 5221 Frederica St. has also been sold.
But the new owner says it will be a couple of weeks before he’ll be ready to announce what’s coming next.
• Gas prices continue to fall.
Friday morning, the cheapest in town was $3.59.
AAA said the average in town was $3.745.
The state average was $4.066, and the national average was $4.413.
• Swedish Match reported this week that sales of its Owensboro-produced ZYN nicotine pouches were up 38% in the second quarter.
The company is being sold to Philip Morris International for about $16 billion.
The sale is expected to be completed around the end of September.
• SmartAsset has created a list of places in Kentucky with the most prominent small business presence.
Daviess County ranked third behind Carroll and Owen counties.
