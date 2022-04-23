New Life Thrift Store, 1920 W. Fourth St., is a mission of New Life Church, across Crabtree Avenue from the store.
The idea is to provide low prices on clothing, shoes and other items for low-income families.
But it also attracts people looking for bargains from several counties.
Sandy Camp and Melissa Hamilton, the co-managers, say the store opened on July 9, 2013.
And it’s seen thousands of shoppers since then.
Now, New Lift Thrift has a sister store, Thrift Dollar, a block south at Fifth and Crabtree.
“It’s for things that didn’t sell here,” Camp said. “It’s a last chance store. All clothes, shoes and purses are $1.”
The 5,200-square-foot main store was once a Dolly Madison Retail Bread and Cake store.
When the bakery closed, the church bought the building.
“We get donations from all over town,” Camp said. “We have shoppers who can afford to buy in other stores and those who can’t.”
She said, “People come from other towns to shop here. A woman came in last week who said she drove an hour to get here. And she just bought one dress she had seen on Facebook. We use Facebook and Instagram to promote the store.”
West Fourth Street sees heavy traffic and Camp said many travelers pull in when they see the store.
“They’re very complimentary of our store, how clean and organized it is,” she said.
The store has hundreds of pieces of clothing alone, Camp said.
The inventory includes toys, clothes, shoes, dishes, glasses, paintings, lamps, books, baby clothes, a crib, mirrors and more.
“We add to our stock every day,” Camp said. “We have some high dollar jewelry and purses. We try to research them and set the prices.”
With a staff of only three, New Life Thrift takes donations only by appointment.
People can call 270-685-5887 to schedule a time to drop off donations.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Thrift Dollar is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We give back to seven nonprofits in town,” Camp said. “Foust Resource Center, Cravens Resource Center, Habitat for Humanity, Shepherd’s Hand, Fresh Start for Women, Borrowed Hearts and a missionary in Mexico. After we pay our bills, we help support them.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.