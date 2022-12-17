Wednesday, Dec. 21, will mark the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, a time when the axial tilt of the earth away from the sun allows for the least amount of sunlight, rendering Dec. 21 the shortest day — and therefore the longest night — of the year.
For centuries, people of every faith have gathered on or around the Winter Solstice to grieve, to mourn, to remember, to celebrate, to give thanks for, and to hope for healing amidst the grave losses that we have all of us experienced in our lives.
Particularly around Christmas do we grieve and remember the death of those who have been close to us.
As the days have grown shorter, and the nights darker longer, this season can feel very heavy. In fact, the entire Christmas season — with the hustle and bustle of it all, the supposed joy and delight — can feel that way, especially to those who are grieving.
It is so very important to remember that while some feel excitement and anticipation and happiness and good cheer in these holy days, for others the season can bring ambivalence, anger, sadness, depression, and lostness.
Although it is for some that “most wonderful time of the year,” it is for many that absolute opposite.
There are people we know and love who are holding their breath and are hoping to awaken on the other side of the holidays, with all the hubbub behind them.
Christmas can be a painful time.
It is also important that you know and that we affirm together that those feelings, whatever they are — be they gladness or sadness — are normal, valid, necessary, and true, and you are held in them, as you are.
There is no need to fake it, and for your sake, please don’t!
To regard you in your sadness in your time of grief, I lead — and invite the public to attend — an annual service of remembrance, healing, and wholeness for those who grieve during the holidays. The service, called “The Longest Night,” is designed for us all to hold space for those of us who grieve to truly feel our own loss and loneliness, to name it honestly and unashamedly in public and together, to say our prayers, light a candle, and sit in silence for a moment, as a way of being honored and honoring others who grieve at Christmas.
But here is the gift of it all.
Not only do we get to remember on that first Winter’s night that we are not alone in our sorrow and our suffering, but — and here is the power of the winter solstice — we are also reminded that this season represents a turning point.
As winter begins, the earth signifies that our survival will be rewarded with new life; that the cold and the darkness will give way to warmth and to new light.
While this day is short and this night long, it will not always be this way.
At some time — somehow — life will begin again for us. Life will become new.
These nights bring long darkness, and that night brings the longest.
But, beginning Dec. 22, the nights begin to get shorter, and the light shines longer.
This is a new beginning. Cold and wet? Yes. Grey? Absolutely.
But new and full of longer light, nonetheless. New beginning.
And in this season of new beginnings, we are invited to know the healing presence and the transforming gift of love that we share together by being present with one another, even if only for a moment.
For now, amidst darkness, there is love.
With love, and because of love, we are able to begin to let go of past pain, to help make sense of our suffering, to allow our sorrow to shape us for new life. Although we are sad, we won’t always be, or at least, we don’t have to be. At least that is our hope for those of us who have any left.
But for many, at Christmas, we find that hope diminished. We are sad. We grieve. We mourn. We miss. We cry. We feel lonely. We are broken.
As poet and songwriter, Leonard Cohen, once wrote: “There is no perfect offering.
There is a crack in everything. That is how the light gets in.”
And after these blue and dreary days, after that one longest night next week, the light looms longer every day, and it comes and comes, penetrating the gloom of this time of year, until finally…Spring!
New life, even for those who mourn, slipping through the cracks of our broken lives.
Believe it or not (and trust me, I get it; believing doesn’t come easily in the face of grief!), new life will eventually be born in your shattered heart again.
It may not be today. It may not be soon. It may seem so distant now.
And until then, we sit with one another — our grief in one hand, our hope and gratitude in the other — and we weep, and we wait, we watch, we wonder, we pray.
May this be that. May this day be that day when finally a sliver of joy replaces a part of the pain, and we can find it in us to celebrate yet again. If only for a moment.
If you have it in you, join me Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. in the chapel at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory (519 Locust Street) where with gladness amidst pain, we will light a candle of remembrance with a prayer for healing.
If you don’t, or you can’t, light a candle in your home in memory of your mother or father, your brother or sister, your husband or wife, your daughter or son, or whomever you have loved and have lost.
Remember them. Out loud. The laughter. The shared joy. The memories. And now the pain.
Your grief is the only place all your love has to go now.
There will be a tomorrow. A new day with more light in it.
Light, where before there had been none.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
