Wednesday, Dec. 21, will mark the Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, a time when the axial tilt of the earth away from the sun allows for the least amount of sunlight, rendering Dec. 21 the shortest day — and therefore the longest night — of the year.

For centuries, people of every faith have gathered on or around the Winter Solstice to grieve, to mourn, to remember, to celebrate, to give thanks for, and to hope for healing amidst the grave losses that we have all of us experienced in our lives.

Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.

