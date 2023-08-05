Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announced this week that it plans a $10 million Good Gravy roller coaster in its Thanksgiving section next year.
The ride, they say, is a family boomerang, the first of its kind in North America.
They describe it this way: “Guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards through the station onto cranberry-colored track, hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour.
The train will fly through a giant cranberry jelly can before narrowly avoiding giant kitchen accoutrement, such as a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin before flying up a 77-foot-tall spike and repeating the journey backwards. The journey will be nearly 1,500 feet long.”
The full addition includes a Stuffing Springs area, complete with a children’s play area, benches and shade, as well as a Dippin’ Dots stand made from a refurbished 1964 Airstream Camper.
• Remember The Tot, The Teen & The Wardrobe, the huge three-day consignment sale that sisters-in-law {span}Jennifer and Stephanie Higdon ran here from 2006 to 2019?
Nicole Murphy and Dana Wilson, “full time working boy moms who hate clutter and love great deals,” now own it.
They say they’re planning a holiday sale later this year and plan to have both spring and fall sales in 2024.
• Looks like the former Lil Bit Sassy site, 125 W. Second St., won’t be empty long.
Kingdom Cords, a tuxedo and formal wear store, said on Facebook that they’re moving in.
• German American Bank reported second quarter earnings of $22.1 million this week.
The news release said that’s a $1.3 million increase from the first quarter.
• How much debt are you comfortable with?
A company called Well Kept Wallet says the average Kentuckian has a “debt anxiety” threshold of $19,839.
But the average American has a “financial burden of around $38,953 in debt.”
• Stacker.com ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Owensboro, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Guess what profession is at the top?
Physicians, who it said earn $239,200 a year.
