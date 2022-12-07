Signing

Owensboro Community and Technical College president Scott Williams, left, and CEO of Josh’s Broken Feather, Teddy Hatfield, sign an agreement between the two entities to create a scholarship for OCTC students who are enrolled or have successfully completed a substance abuse program.

Owensboro Community and Technical College has partnered with local nonprofit, Josh’s Broken Feather, to create a new scholarship opportunity beginning in 2023.

Teddy and Althe Hatfield created the nonprofit in honor of their son, Josh Hatfield, who died from a drug overdose on June 16, 2019.

