Owensboro Community and Technical College has partnered with local nonprofit, Josh’s Broken Feather, to create a new scholarship opportunity beginning in 2023.
Teddy and Althe Hatfield created the nonprofit in honor of their son, Josh Hatfield, who died from a drug overdose on June 16, 2019.
“We lost our daughter in 2017 and he took a path we wish he didn’t take,” Teddy said. “We wanted to take his memory and create a legacy from that.”
The scholarship will be given with preference to students who are currently attending or have successfully completed a substance abuse program and are enrolled in certificate, diploma or degree programming offered at OCTC.
“People who have addiction issues are just as human as should be treated with just as much care,” Teddy said. “We want to foster a belief that the people we are helping truly believe they’re worth it.”
Mike Rodgers, OCTC Foundation executive director and chief institutional officer for the college, said the Hatfields are working for a good cause that affects students.
“Education is the ultimate equalizer for anyone finding success to improve their lives and their families,” he said. “It made sense when Teddy approached me about establishing this scholarship.”
Rodgers said this scholarship will help make a difference and support students.
“Student success is the goal,” he said. “We want to remove barriers and create better lives for Kentuckians but also residents of Owensboro-Daviess County. We are grateful to this organization for stepping up and establishing this scholarship for these students.”
The nonprofit’s slogan is, “You are worth it, let us show you.”
“He would be proud that we’re doing this in his honor,” Althe said. “In our grief, it helps to know we’re helping others in the same battles he had.”
Teddy said the nonprofit will help students battling substance abuse problems receive a GED and if they would like to continue their education, the scholarship opportunity is one avenue of doing that.
“It’s meant to help the person erase their past and work towards a brighter future,” he said.
Teddy said some of the nonprofit’s board members have had addictions in the past and see the need for the organization.
“You don’t have to be older to have addictions,” Althe said. “Young people battle with drugs in Owensboro and it’s a huge problem. You think it won’t happen to you until it does. We lost one child thinking we wouldn’t lose another.”
BOARD OF DIRECTORS• CEO — Teddy Hatfield
• President — Althe Hatfield
• Vice President — Matt Burke
• Treasurer — Cate Mattingly
• Sergeant at Arms — James Burdette
• Secretary — Trisha Hopkins
• Board member — Ralph Mattingly
• Board member — Natalie Bobadilla
• Board member — Robert Gears
The general scholarship application for OCTC opens in January and students will be able to apply for financial assistance for the 2023-24 academic year, including this scholarship.
Josh’s Broken Feather accepts donations through German American Bank locations in Owensboro. For more information about the nonprofit, visit www.facebook.com/Joshsbrokenfeather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.