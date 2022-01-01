Should I Make New Year’s Resolutions?
NO. New Year’s resolutions are stupid. I’m going to break them anyway. I’ll set myself up for failure. At best, I’ll have one good month in January. Just look at the local gyms for confirmation — full in January and empty by March.
YES. Wait a minute — it is good to set goals. I’ll feel like I get a fresh start. Even if I break them, a good January is better than nothing. It is better to work out one month of the year than zero months of the year. How could our local gyms survive without New Year’s Resolutions?
People typically go one of two ways. Either they don’t make any resolutions at all or they make too many and fall flat. So, what is the right answer?
If you are in the “no resolutions” camp, could you consider making a few small resolutions and sticking to them? If you are in the “fresh start” camp, how about making only a few, simple ones and not getting too aggressive?
I have been in the “fresh start” camp for years. Unfortunately, few, if any, of my commitments have survived until March.
So, let’s break the mold, set resolutions, and have them impact all of 2022. Here are eight tips to effective resolution-making in order to start the New Year off strong and keep it going all year.
1. Identify the area of your life that needs the most attention and make a resolution in that area. A small change in diet or exercise that you stick with for an entire year will pay huge dividends.
2. Don’t be stupid. Unrealistic resolutions set you up for quick failure. One year I decided I was going to go for a run every day of the year. Yes, 365 days in a row. It was one brutal January. My desire not to freeze ultimately prevailed over my self-will, and I quit running altogether. And, no, to answer your question, I didn’t have a treadmill.
3. Prioritize the most important things. First and foremost, prioritize your relationship with Christ. Spiritual health is always more important than physical health.
4. Don’t quit even if you mess up. A bad day doesn’t have to become a bad year. Progress is more important than perfection. God is gracious and patient. His mercies are new every morning. Even if you miss your goal one out of every three days, 243 out of 365 is probably a lot better than you did last year.
5. Make a relational goal. Pick one person and resolve to grow in that relationship this year. Put specific action steps in place to draw closer to your spouse, friend, or relative.
6. Put some structure into your resolutions. If you wait for time to build good habits, you’ll never find it. Put important things on your calendar and stick to them.
7. Remember the Proverb: Man makes his plans, but the Lord determines his steps. So, if life takes an unexpected turn, don’t be discouraged — trust GOD! A big curveball doesn’t have to throw you off for the entire year. If possible, pick the resolution back up as soon as you can and keep on going.
8. Be accountable. You don’t typically grow alone. Talk with your spouse or a close friend and hold each other accountable throughout the year.
Now, it’s time to make or refine our resolutions. Try the FiSHeR Method (Financial, Spiritual, Health, Relational). Pick one financial goal, one spiritual discipline, one health habit, and one person to draw closer to in 2022. Then, make clear, practicable resolutions for each one. If four goals seem like too many, pick one or two and go with that.
You might be thinking, “What does this have to do with marriage?” Well, spouses who draw close to Jesus and pursue important relationships seem to do pretty well. Great marriages are the result of pursuing Christ and getting into the right rhythms.
If you want to join us in a plan of intentionality, go to gracemarriageathome.com for a clear pathway to growth.
