I appreciate the gift of this newspaper. Despite the burgeoning of social media — with its constant stream of up-to-the-minute revelations of who’s being bombed and who ate what for breakfast (with seemingly equal emphasis given to both) — there is still a no more reliable source for local and regional coverage of all that is important to us than right here in this, our daily paper.
Of course, I have had notable moments of discord with some of what here has been deemed “fit to print.” Call it a lover’s quarrel, if you will. Anybody who is paying attention has both laughed and lamented, agreed and argued with words written and ideas printed on this old papyrus, mine included.
If that’s true, then good for us. It is healthy to be met with differences of opinion. Maybe we’ll learn and then do something different because of it.
And good for them, too. Eliciting that kind of response from its readership means the newspaper has accomplished what it set out to do: inform us; engage us; invite us to shape our own opinions and share them aloud while making room for others to do the same, our differences and disagreements notwithstanding. This newspaper has as one of its key mission strategies to create a kind of sacred space where peaceful conversation can take place in such a way that a thoughtful citizenry is what is born of it. That is the dream.
But is that what happens when we read the paper every day? Do we learn to share our thoughts in a way that honors our differences with dignity? Is that what goes on in your book clubs, bible studies, bridge groups and among those friends who gather early at their favorite breakfast spot to talk over coffee about the goings-on in our world?
What I notice is the many heads nodding as if in agreement. We tend to gather to discuss the world’s problems with those who see those problems like we see them, don’t we, “birds of a feather…” and all.
And to that I say: Enjoy! Real friends are hard to come by these days, what with all the drama, gossip and backstabbing that seems to go on. If you have good friends who will listen and share with you, count your blessings and buy them a cup of coffee.
But don’t stop there. Too often we assemble the like-minded ones and rehearse our shared beliefs, and we feel stronger and more right for having done so, and something about that brings us a sense of purpose and belonging. But what to do with difference? Can we actually talk together, even amid fracturing disagreement, and be ok with that?
It seems we struggle in a very real way with this idea. Consider the evidence: What happens after we watch a hostile exchange between “experts” on 24-hour cable news networks? How do we manage those sexist, racist and vicious circular emails during presidential campaigns? How do we respond when we learn that one faith group deems dishonorable the social, political or theological orientation of another faith group, and then excludes them for it? Do we engage in civil conversation marked by honor and honesty in our disagreements with city officials over spending philosophies or downtown decision-making, or are we merely firing shots across each other’s bow, digging barbarically beneath the skin with pithy one-liners meant to embarrass others in the name of humor, or infusing public dialogue with fear and manipulation?
The truth is that the dream of a safe place for the courteous discussion of important matters of public life is, it seems, a dream deferred. It just doesn’t happen that way. Do we wonder why, or do we simply accept the current tone of public conversation as the new norm?
We grumble about it, but otherwise do nothing. Our silence, it was once said, is our consent. The public square, that place where we enjoyed the freedom to talk, to share ideas and to explore the meaning of our life together, once belonged to us all, but it has become polluted and unsafe, occupied by the ones with the largest microphones, the most money and the meanest rhetoric. The public square isn’t recognizable to us anymore, which is why exactly seven years ago I started writing this bi-weekly column — to create a place for the sharing of ideas in the hope that something like conversation would happen as a result.
I am humbled to say that for seven years, I have had the privilege of finding you in your living rooms, breakfast rooms, dining rooms, front porches and back patios. I am fortunate to have been invited into your home, your hearts. And to honor your hospitality, I have sought to offer a different take on an old subject, or to illumine your minds to something new, or to challenge your way of seeing the world, or to point with my own broken finger, as does one beggar telling another beggar where to find bread.
It has all been about creating a safe space for the civil discussion of some of the more perplexing issues facing us in our diseased relationship with difference.
My objective has been simple: As a public theologian and mental/behavioral health professional, I’ve wanted to create a trustworthy space in which to begin new conversations about what most affects public life as we wrestle with issues within the world we find ourselves in and the differences between us. Not much seems pinned down anymore — uncertainty abides and there is fear in the air. That fear can make us turn on one another. And it has. But it doesn’t have to be that way. I’ve hoped to articulate that. You’ve been kind to read alongside me.
And it is for that kindness that I wish to say thank you! Thank you for allowing me this inestimable honor of meeting you where you are, of coming into your life, of sitting beside you at your morning tables and your mourning benches, and to be your companion in whatever it is you are going through, as we’ve sifted and sorted with words the stuff of this messy, miraculous life.
This is my final column. After seven years, I’m laying down my pen, in the hope that another will pick it up and will continue the story.
Meanwhile, I will continue loving my family, serving my clients, accompanying those who grieve and casting a fly every now and then in the good hope of, if not catching a fish, seeing something more than just my reflection in the water.
Maybe I’ll find something like the truth there. Whatever the truth turns out to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.