I appreciate the gift of this newspaper. Despite the burgeoning of social media — with its constant stream of up-to-the-minute revelations of who’s being bombed and who ate what for breakfast (with seemingly equal emphasis given to both) — there is still a no more reliable source for local and regional coverage of all that is important to us than right here in this, our daily paper.

Of course, I have had notable moments of discord with some of what here has been deemed “fit to print.” Call it a lover’s quarrel, if you will. Anybody who is paying attention has both laughed and lamented, agreed and argued with words written and ideas printed on this old papyrus, mine included.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.