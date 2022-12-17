Last year, when students in Newton Parrish Elemetary School’s Paws for a Cause leadership group were looking for a fundraiser, they decided to sell snack cakes and donate the proceeds to the Goodfellows Club.
The event was a success — because who doesn’t like snack cakes?
Last year’s cake sales brought in just a bit more than $600 for Goodfellows.
When the students decided to hold the same fundraiser this year, they set their fundraising goal at $750. At $1 each, the student tasked themselves with selling a boatload of cakes.
As it turns out, sales exceeded their already ambitious goal. Instead of raising $750, the students raised $1,115 in just four days of sales.
Jennifer Pritchett, Newton Parrish’s third- through fifth-grade guidance counselor, said the event is a way to get the entire student body involved in supporting Goodfellows.
”We talked to the kids: ‘You’re paying $1, and you could actually buy more than one for $1. But, you’re giving to others,’ ” Pritchett said.
Everyone helped support the fundraiser. School staff donated all the snack cakes, and teachers bought cakes for their classes, Pritchett said.
While it was surely fun to have a snack cake during school here and there, “they knew all along it was for donations,” Pritchett said.
The Paws for a Cause group regularly does community work, such as raising money for the American Heart Association, holding canned food drives for a nearby church, and collecting donations for local animal shelters.
But the Goodfellows Club is special to Newton Parrish, as it is with other city and county schools, because students at the school have received Goodfellows’ help. Every year, Goodfellows provides new clothes, shoes and winter coats to children in need, and even pays for emergency dental care.
”They do so much for us,” Pritchett said of Goodfellows. Later, Pritchett said, “As a staff, we know Goodfellows gives back to students. They help our school a lot.”
The school wanted to support Goodfellows, “so they can continue to help our students,” Pritchett said.
The snake cakes were stored in Pritchett’s office, and Pritchett supported the fundraiser herself, she said.
”I miss the Christmas Tree cake,” she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 17, 2022
Previously reported … $118,710.16
In loving memory of Marjorie and John Hager, and Alex Hager … $3,000
In memory of Ernest Chacey Adams by Paul Morsey … $1,000
Anonymous … $500
In memory of Mom, Dad, Lisa and Steve … $440
Anonymous … $250
In loving memory of Tyler Vanover Love, Mom, Dad and Austin … $250
For the children … $200
In loving memory of Joe and Catherine Conkright, and Marvin and Pauline Melhiser by Steve and Karen Maddox ..$100
In loving memory of R.J. and Christine Hunter, Pete Foster, and David R. Hunter … $100
In loving memory of Dennis Mattingly by the Ackerman family … $100
In loving memory of my wife, Louise Stringer by Jim Stringer … $100
In memory of my father, James Carter by Eddy Carter … $100
Celebrating lasting friendships, Bracelet
Girls, Owensboro Catholic class of ‘64 Merry Christmas! Sarah … $100
In memory of Grace Medley Ebelhar by Mark, Ellen and Emily … $100
In loving memory of my mother, Mabel Bradley by Doug and Tammy Bradley … $100
In memory of Matt Ross by Mike and Mary Pat Gray … $100
In honor of Candy Englebert and Rob Clayton by Reba Bescecker … $100
In honor of Reba and Steve Bescecker by Candy Englebert … $100
In memory of Mary Onstott King, Virgil C. King, Jr., and Virgil Clifton Halley … $75
In memory of my dearest husband, Joseph Darrell Evans, my grandson, Cody Alan Smith, and granddaughter, Isabella Deanne Haedin … $20
In memory of F.E. “Pup” Troutman … $20
Total as of December 17, 2022 … $125,565.16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.