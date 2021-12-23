The Nicky Hayden Memorial Foundation donated $1,000 to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro.
The foundation, created in 2017 to honor the 2006 MotoGP world champion, donates to Goodfellows and other organizations in Hayden’s hometown of Owensboro each year.
“For Nicky, the most important thing for him was his family, and where he came from. He loved Owensboro, so that’s kind of why we stick to the Owensboro area, and he loved kids, so with Goodfellows, it’s kind of one of the primary reasons we give to them every year,” said Jenny Hansler, Hayden’s sister.
Hayden, who was passionate about helping kids in the community during his life, died in a cycling accident in 2017 and was posthumously inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2018.
In his memory, his family created the foundation as a way to honor Hayden’s legacy of giving back to his community.
“As a person, he just touched so many people and was an inspiration, and I think a lot of people looked up to him, and it’s nice to give back to the kids,” Hansler said. “He was very generous. He loved to give back to the community. He always gave to others, and he enjoyed doing it, so that’s kind of how the foundation came about, and we try to keep it going.”
Hansler said the foundation gives to the Goodfellows Club each year because of its dedication to helping children in the community.
“The main goal was to get to children in need, and so that is what we’ve done,” she said. “He loved kids, and he loved giving back to the community where he was from, so that’s kind of what our goal has been.
“We see different needs in the community, and we try to help them.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfel lowsclubofowensboro.org/con tribute. Or, text RollCall to 41444.
For donations to appear in the Roll Call before or on Christmas Day, they must be submitted to the newspaper office no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, December 23.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 23, 2021
Previously reported … $100,481.44
Hager Educational Foundation … $10,600
Anonymous … $1,500
Larry and Hadley Harrington … $500
In memory of: Jack, David, and Faye Moffitt, James, Barry, and Kay Moffitt, Bob and Mary Ann Kendall, Jim and Judy Poteat, Angie Johnson, Larry Mayfield, Terry Parks and Jackson Roark … $500
In memory of Dorothy and Jerry Draeger, Ann Husk, and Jaxson Spurrier … $500
In memory of Ray and Ruth Carby, and Harry and Eva Morris by Larry and Karen Morris … $400
South Hampton Homemakers … $275
Kentucky Wesleyan College … $214
In memory of our parents, Leo and Pauline Collignon, and Leslie and Jean Van Meter by L.E. and Patricia Van Meter … $200
Vicki and Ryan Robertson … $200
In memory of Frances and Preston Long … $200
In memory of Charlie and Emogene Settle, and Pamela Welborn by Patricia Settle … $200
The staff of Famous Bistro … $160
In memory of all deceased Radio Amateur by Owensboro Amateur Radio Club … $125
Cheryl Ray … $100
In memory of Jackson Roark by Patricia Settle … $100
Laura Conkright … $100
In memory of Matt Ross by Mary Pat and Mike Gray … $100
In memory of Hazel, Stevie, and Vicky Huskission … $100
In honor of Bettie Kincaid … $100
John and Barbara Olson … $75
In honor of our friends, Bob and Heather Clark by Tony, Sonya, and Pam Lockhart … $50
In memory of Ferne and Barney Barnhart, Meredith Holman Howell, and John Keelin by Shanna and Brandon, Mark and Abby, Samantha, Paul, Holly, John Mark, Job, Ginny Ferne, and Owen … $50
In honor of Julie Ford, who gives generously of her time and talents by the Anns … $30
Anonymous … $20
In loving memory of my wonderful husband, David Vanover. Miss you so much every day. Merry Christmas, honey. All my love forever and always, Peggy … $20
In loving memory of John, Martine, Jimmy, Charles, Kenneth, and Gene Vanover, and Tommie and Gladys England by Peggy Vanover … $20
Total as of December 23, 2021 … $117,020.44
Correction:
Listings in the December 21 Roll Calls should have read:
In honor of my brother, Steve … $300
In memory of Charles and Betsy Mattingly by Gary Braswell … $250
In memory of William and Louise Marksberry, and Richard and Mildred Kaufman by David and Tammy Marksberry … $200
In loving memory of our parents, Margaret H. Walton and Thomas M. Melton by Nancy, Suzette, Vickie, and Randy … $40
A listing in the December 22 Roll Call should have read:
In honor of our broker/owners, John and Janey Burns by the agents of CENTURY 21 Partners … $100
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.