Over the past quarter century, NiteLiters Inc. has lit hundreds of homes, businesses, churches, sculptures and lawns within a 120-mile radius of Owensboro.
That includes Paducah, northern Nashville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville and Evansville.
It all started in the late 1990s when Gary Mitchell got to talking with Kenny Flaspoehler at church.
Chris Mitchell, Gary’s son and partner, said Flaspoehler had a landscaping business that Mitchell wanted to buy.
“I moved here from St. Louis to become a partner,” Chris Mitchell said.
He left a job in finance, he said.
Mitchell said Flaspoehler decided not to sell the landscaping business.
But he had done a couple of lighting jobs.
And Gary Mitchell asked if he could continue the lighting business.
That’s how NiteLiters was born in 1998.
In 2020, the business relocated to 729 Cumberland St. — the old Yellow Cab offices.
“My father said we’d either find our niche or it wouldn’t work,” Mitchell said. “It was a tough slog for many years. But we’ve continued to grow.”
With a staff of 13, the company has “done jobs as small as three fixtures and as large as hundreds of fixtures,” he said. “The smallest are the most challenging, and they’re my favorites.”
Mitchell said, “There are three lighting firms in Owensboro, none in Evansville and Bowling Green and three in Louisville.”
There’s a lot of business available in those markets, he said.
Mitchell said, “When I started, I wanted to conquer the country, but nobody knew much about low-voltage lighting then. But the more people that have outdoor lighting, the more that want it.”
Typically, people choose outdoor lights for three reasons, Mitchell said, for aesthetics, safety or security.
“We’re so grateful that people took a chance on us,” Mitchell said. “Your home is your biggest investment. My job as a lighting designer is to add value to that investment. You’ll see your home as you’ve never seen it before.”
People who want to see a display of what can be done with outdoor lighting can go to New Harmony on April 3, he said.
The International Landscape Lighting Institute Spring 2023 Intensive Course will be there.
Students will design three outdoor scenes with more than 700 light sources, Mitchell said.
The public can see the designs in action on April 3, he said.
People who want to see what NiteLiters can do can go to niteliters.com and click on “Gallery.”
