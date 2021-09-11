In June of 2001, Paul Wolfowitz, then U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense, gave the commencement address to the cadets at West Point.
The speech is eerie, full of what in retrospect seems like foreshadowing.
It is a speech about the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.
While the speech Wolfowitz gave was not itself of any historical significance, it bears listening because one phrase did in fact go down in history.
“Surprise happens so often,” Wolfowitz said, “that it’s surprising we’re still surprised by it.”
It was time, he said, for leaders and soldiers and citizens alike to “replace a poverty of expectations with an anticipation of the unfamiliar and the unlikely.”
In other words, we should plan more and be surprised less.
What made this pronouncement so strange and ironic is that only three months later, Wolfowitz and the rest of us would be stunned by what we now know as that terror attacks of 9/11.
Wolfowitz himself would later call those events a “wake up call” and, as a result, would illustrate a timeless piece of ancient wisdom: that just because we say something doesn’t mean we’ll do it.
He spoke well of the need to prepare. And then admitted how shocked we all were, yet again, because we hadn’t put those words into practice.
Actions, not just words.
It’s incredibly easy to say things without being willing to do them.
Seneca, a first century playwright and advisor to an emperor, wrote that the only unforgivable excuse for leaders is to have to admit “I did not think it would happen.”
He was arguing for a life of preparation.
“Think anything might happen. Anticipate everything.”
We probably agree with these centuries-old words, but our agreement amounts to nothing if we don’t practice them, if we don’t embody them, don’t translate them into action.
On this twentieth anniversary of the horrific attack by foreign extremists on our soil — and on our soul — resulting in the death of thousands of Americans, we do well not only to remember, but also to anticipate.
Consider our current situation. For a very long time, epidemiologists and other scientists in the health and human services divisions of governments across the globe have warned about the risk of pandemics.
Plenty of watchdogs and specialists forewarned about the inevitability of a bullish market not remaining bullish forever.
Political scientists and pundits have depicted for decades how egotism, fundamentalism, and us-vs.-them-ism would render our nation divided at the risk of creating polar differences too difficult to bridge.
The list is long of those people who have warned of problems many moons ago that we are now facing, a list of people crying, “Prepare!”
And we are, to Wolfowitz’s point, surprised by these surprises, which is surprising in itself.
Seneca advised his boss, the notoriously debaucherous and murderous emperor, Nero, and, now, his readers in perpetuity, to practice premedtatio malorum.
That is, to think about, anticipate, and in some sense, prepare for the evils and suffering and heartache and bad days that will befall us.
“Unexpectedness adds to the weight of a disaster,” he wrote.
The great Booker T. Washington rescued himself from the rubble of a humble origin in Virginia to an incredibly prestigious position, in which he governed a school with 1,500 students, employed hundreds of people, advised national leaders, and traveled across the country on the lecture circuit. How did he do it all?
He had a practice:
“When I begin my work in the morning, I expect to have a successful and pleasant day of it, but at the same time I prepare myself to hear that one of our school buildings is on fire, or has burned, or that some disagreeable accident had occurred, or that someone has abused me in a public address or a printed article, for something that I have done or omitted to do, or or something that he had heard that I had said — probably something I had never thought of saying.”
He thought about and, to an extent, prepared for life’s inevitable setbacks, when things go sideways.
While I advocate always for that delicate but indisputably essential practice of using adversity for our advantage through positive thinking and decisive action, prior to that, I also think it wise to drink deeply from that ancient practice of premeditatio malorum, of imagining what could go wrong, so that, if it does, we’re not surprised by it, but can say, “Well, there that is,” and can get after it, handling, managing, and dealing with it in the best way that we can.
Like the Presbyterian, believing in predestination, who falls down the stairs, achingly rises to his feet, and says, “Whew! I’m glad I got that over with.”
There is no sadness of recent history
like that of the terror attacks against us 20 years ago.
Perhaps nothing could have prevented it. But, like about so many other tragedies and difficulties, there were warnings. The 9/11 Commission demonstrates that the “red light was blinking” through the spring and summer of that year, including potential hijackings.
We focused on foreign terror networks and domestic sleeper cells. No one thought to prepare for foreign infiltration. We did our best.
But every day difficult things happen.
And yet, here we are. Surprised. Unprepared. Disappointed. Heartbroken.
We knew, but we didn’t know. We talked about it, but we didn’t practice it.
That part’s on us.
Let us enthusiastically enter every new day with hope, but let us also realistically prepare for every possibility in the best way that we can.
And may what happened then never happen again.
To anyone. In any country. Ever.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
