Don’t let anyone capture you with empty philosophies and high-sounding nonsense that come from human thinking and from the spiritual powers of this world, rather than from Christ. For in Christ lives all the fullness of God in a human body. So you also are complete through your union with Christ, who is the head over every ruler and authority.
— Colossians 2:6-10 NLT
With little warning, autumn has overtaken us, with many days of gray skies, fogginess, and a persistent chance of rain. Almost instinctively we head to the couch to read a good book, or in my case, clean out a closet.
We forge through those dark clouds in search of the silver lining. For many, the silver lining search has been replaced with long weary nights, facing a storm which seemingly has no end. And television is bad news on a loop, wrapped in yellow caution tape, just daring you to step out of your house.
As Christians, we must leave the house, and be the church. There is no neutral ground. We must bubble wrap ourselves in the love of Jesus and face the difficult days with His truth.
Our world view should be seen through the lens of God’s revelation delivered divinely within his Holy Scripture. Through studying the Word, we learn what we should not do, but also what we should do for our fellow man, and for God. We learn to test everything in the world against what is written in the Word. Does our life match up with the Word?
The Word says, “Only fools say in their hearts, ‘There is no God.’ They are corrupt, and their actions are evil; not one of them does good!” Psalm 14:1 NLT
Can your campaign run on its record or are you simply giving lip service to the Lord? In other words, do our actions line up with God’s truth, or just living a fool’s folly?
One thing I have learned as a believer in Christ, with Jesus there is no middle ground, you are either for Him or against Him. We all must ask ourselves this question, “what will I do about Jesus?”
Through scripture we learn that everyone God has made, ALL LIVES, will know Him. With that said, some have chosen to ignore this revelation, or make up their own version of God, and what he views as acceptable.
In some circles, everything is acceptable and there are no consequences for sin. In fact, there is no sin, and you can do what you want, when you want to do it. In another circle, there are some who try to have it both ways. They believe they can live like they please, believing a loving God would not punish anyone or bring judgement.
Can you imagine as a child doing whatever you wanted, never corrected with no boundaries? This creates memories only Jesus can help you forget. Maybe we have now witnessed the results of this type parenting, or lack thereof.
Or maybe, people have chosen to rebel against God and believe that life has no purpose, no good versus evil, no heaven or hell, just existence, and six feet of dirt at the end.
Here is what God has to say about that: “But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness. They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God. Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles. So God abandoned them to do whatever shameful things their heart desired. As a result, they did vile and degrading things with each other’s bodies. They traded the truth about God for a lie.” Romans 1:18-24 NLT
This is not only being lived out in our country, it is being shouted from the rooftops! Our hearts should be weeping for the desperate condition of America’s soul!
The truth is God has not changed, His Word has not changed, but the world has changed. There is one creator, God, there is one race, humans, there is one blood, red, there is one problem, sin, and there is one solution, Jesus Christ. It is quite dangerous to plant one foot in the Word and one foot in the world. It is all or nothing with Jesus!
While at the risk of offending many dear friends, I must be obedient to God and declare the truth of God’s Word. Pope Francis has recently come out and announced that he supports same-sex civil unions.
This contradicts the Holy Word of God. Genesis 2:24 affirms marriage as a man and woman, and in Matthew 19:4-5 we read, “Haven’t you read the scriptures?” Jesus replied. “They record that from the beginning God made them male and female.” And he said, “This explains why a man leaves his father and mother and is joined to his wife, and the two are united into one.”
“This is war, and there is no neutral ground. If you’re not on my side, you’re the enemy; if you’re not helping, you’re making things worse.” Matthew 12:30 MSG
Maybe not be today, maybe not be tomorrow, but sooner or later we all face a personal battle. What we do with Jesus today, changes everything about tomorrow. Are you ready to take the next step with Jesus?
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.