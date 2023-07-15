In 1964, Norman McDonald, a Korean War veteran, opened a restaurant in Philpot.
He said he had 46 cents in his pocket the day he opened.
Within two years, McDonald had been sued by the McDonald’s Corp., which sought to prevent him from putting his last name on the restaurant.
At the time, the national company had only 755 restaurants and none in Owensboro.
Today, it has 13,513 restaurants in the United States and five in Owensboro.
Norman McDonald fought in court for two years for the right to legally use his name on the restaurant.
Yes, he said, he sold 15-cent hamburgers, but he also sold steaks and seafood.
He finally won the right to call his restaurant Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In.
But 12 years later, McDonald said he was still paying off his legal debts.
He retired in 1987, turning the restaurant over to his son, Grant, and Grant’s wife, Lisa.
They retired this summer and sold the 44-seat restaurant to Grant’s cousin, Mark McDonald, and his wife, Julie.
Mark had managed Shoe Carnival for the past 38 years.
“Grant called me and said he was going to retire, and he wanted to see if I wanted to buy it,” Mark McDonald recalled this week.
“If I didn’t, he was going to sell it at auction. I was burned out on shoes and corporations. It would be something of my own, and it would keep it open for the community.
“I left Shoe Carnival on April 2 and started here on April 6. That first day, I was wiped out. I wanted to see if I could do it. Everybody in the family worked here at one time or another.”
He decided that he liked it and kept coming back.
After all, McDonald had worked there for his uncle during summers from either 1978 or ‘79 until 1983.
And when he was 13, he had mowed and done other outdoor work there.
“I would ride my bicycle down here,” McDonald said. “Today, I wouldn’t ride a bicycle on Kentucky 54 for any amount of money.”
Met his wife there
He had even met his future wife at the restaurant.
“One of Julie’s friends worked here,” McDonald said. “She said, ‘I know someone you need to meet.’ She talked the manager into letting her go get Julie. I took her home that night.”
Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In has limited hours — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
And it’s closed Sunday and Monday.
But McDonald has added take-out only hours from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
“We have a ton of regulars,” he said. “Some come in two or three times a week. There are tons of retirees in here most afternoons, eating grilled cheese and soup and talking. We had a highway worker who called in his order for a Kentucky Burger — two half-pound patties — every day for a week.”
McDonald said, “We’re really busy when there’s something at the fairgrounds (behind the restaurant). There was a motorcycle event over there recently, and we had a guy from Kansas stop in. There are tons of retirees in here most afternoons, eating grilled cheese and soup and talking.”
He said, “I don’t plan to make a whole bunch of changes. The food is absolutely excellent. We still make our own coleslaw and honey mustard.”
The restaurant’s best seller on Friday is catfish.
The rest of the week, it’s The Farm Buster — a half-pound burger.
McDonald said rising prices have forced him to take the ribeye sandwich off the menu.
“It would cost $20,” he said.
Travelers at one time could spot the restaurant from a distance as they traveled Kentucky 54.
It said “Norman McDonald’s Hamburgers Country Drive-In” and had a big star on it.
The sign towered over the building
But the iconic sign blew down around 2016.
“It had neon on it for the longest time,” McDonald said. “Then neon got too expensive, and they just painted it.
“I’m looking into getting a new sign.”
McDonald said Grant and Lisa ran the restaurant without any help for the last 18 months they were there.
Today, there are five people — including him.
Norman McDonald’s struggled during the first year of the COVID pandemic, McDonald said.
“COVID did a number on everybody, but Grant kept it going,” he said.
And next year, Norman McDonald’s will celebrate its 60th anniversary, still owned by the McDonald family.
