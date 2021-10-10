The shortening day length and decrease in temperature cause insects to look for overwintering sites for protection. This results in accidental insect invaders in homes. Asian lady beetles, fall crickets, boxelder bugs and brown marmorated stink bugs may try to come inside this fall.
The Asian lady beetles are pale yellow-orange to dark orange-red ladybugs with up to 19 black spots on the wing cover. Some of the beetles may not have spots. They also have a black “M” behind the head. These beetles are beneficial outside. However, when disturbed, they produce a disagreeable odor and an objectionable yellowish secretion. They overwinter in the home and try to leave in the spring.
Fall field crickets hatch from eggs in the spring. By fall, the adults are about .5- to 1-inch long. They are normally dark black in color. The males produce the loudest mating call. They look for burrows or cracks to make their song even louder. They usually do not survive long in buildings because there is not enough food and it is too dry for them.
Adult boxelder bugs are elongated, .5-inch long insects with sucking mouthparts. They are mostly black with red markings. Three narrow red lines appear on the segment behind the head, one down the center and one on each side. There is also a thin red inverted “V” located near the middle of the back. The wingless immature or nymphal stage has a black head, antennae and legs. The red abdomen has an orange-yellow stripe and spot down the center of the back.
Boxelder bugs accumulate in large numbers in the fall and can be seen on tree trunks or branches, or sunning themselves on the south or west sides of buildings. They feed on sap from leaves, twigs and seeds of boxelders, as well as other members of the maple family. They move into sheltered areas in the fall and remain there during winter.
Brown marmorated stink bugs are another insect pest that may be seen on sides of buildings during warm fall days. This is a relatively new insect pest to the area. During the summer months, it can be a serious pest of many fruit, vegetable, nursery and field crops. It was found for the first time in Daviess County in 2013 inside a home. Now, it is noticed as a mass of insects on the outside of buildings in the fall. During the next growing season, more damage due to this insect may be seen in field crops, fruits and vegetables.
Stink bugs are roundish, shield-backed bugs with five-segmented antennae. Brown marmorated stink bugs can be recognized as a relatively large and flattened stink bug. It gets its name from the marbled brown and gray colors on its back. The underside is variable in color but is much lighter than the upper side. To distinguish it from other similar stink bugs, such as the brown stink bug, it has two wide, white, banded areas on the antennae. A hand lens can be used to see the bands. The abdomen on the brown marmorated stink bug extends past the wings, exposing light-colored ‘triangles’ past the wing edges. When disturbed, it will leave a cilantro-like odor. A stain is left after it is crushed.
When these accidental invaders find their way into your home, use a vacuum to remove them. Dr. Rick Bessin, University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist, says insecticides are not recommended inside the home to control these pests. He also says you can put a knee-high stocking in the suction tube of the vacuum to decrease the number of bags needed. Drop the insects into a bucket of soapy water to kill them.
Mechanical exclusion is the best method for reducing numbers of insects that get indoors. Cracks as small as 0.125 inch allow some insects to get inside. Seal cracks around windows, doors, siding, utility pipes, behind chimneys and underneath the wood fascia and other openings with good quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk. Use expandable foam or other suitable material around pipes and wires in the foundation where there may be larger openings. Damaged screens on doors and windows should be repaired or replaced.
Exterior applications of insecticides according to the label may offer some minor relief from accidental invaders where the task of completely sealing the exterior is difficult or impossible. Homeowner products containing the active ingredients deltamethrin, cyfluthrin, lambda-cyhalothrin, or permethrin are options. They should be applied in the fall as the insects begin to congregate. These insecticides are broken down by sunlight, so the residual effect will decrease and may not stop the insects beyond several days or a week trying to get inside. Follow label instructions. You may want to call a professional to apply the insecticide outdoors. Insecticide applications indoors are not recommended. For the boxelder bug and brown marmorated stink bug, which congregate on the outside of the home on a sunny day, insecticidal soap or in this case dish soap and water can be applied to the insects.
For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. Additional information about pest-proofing your home can be found at https://entomology.ca.uky.edu/files/efpdf3/ef641.pdf.
Annette’s Tip of the Week
Brown marmorated stink bugs do not bite humans or pets. They do not breed or reproduce indoors. You may find them buzzing around lights in the house. When removing them by hand, it is best to use a paper towel or tissue. When crushed, squeezed or handled, they often excrete chemicals irritating to the skin.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
