Since moving and renaming her business in January, Chassidy Staves said the Nurturing Nest Collective has been able to incorporate more patients and is looking to hire more personnel.
The Nurturing Nest, formerly Staves Occupational Therapy Services, provides occupational therapy as well as feeding therapy, lactation services and oral motor therapy for babies and young children.
The practice, at 2200 East Parrish Ave. Building C, Suite 202, has six patient rooms in contrast to the one patient room it had in its former location that was downstairs in the same building.
As the practice has grown since it began in November 2019, Staves said there has been a need for more space to treat patients. The practice is also seeking a speech therapist and occupational therapist to help with the growing number of patients seen at the facility.
“Right now, the biggest push and the biggest change we’re seeing is the need for more providers and that’s a really good problem to have because I didn’t think that would be the case, but here we are,” she said. “Having another speech therapist and having another occupational therapist is really going to make our ability to grow and see more families … a really big deal.”
Currently, Staves, who has her occupational therapy credentials and provides lactation counseling, works alongside one other provider at Nurturing Nest who is an internationally board-certified lactation consultant.
Staves said the practice is unique because it is the only practice assisting with lactation and feeding therapy in Owensboro, outside of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
“There’s very limited lactation help in the community. The hospital has great outpatient lactation services that you can use while you’re there in the hospital and you can make appointments with them outside of that, but other than that, there’s no other lactation service in Owensboro,” she said. “When I first started, I knew that there was a need because the families that I was already serving were telling me these things. It’s something I was consistently hearing over and over again.”
Staves said she became interested in providing feeding therapy and lactation services following the birth of her first child. She said she struggled to find resources in the community to help her daughter better feed, which created a lot of stress and anxiety.
“When I had my first child … I had a lot of the same struggles. Nursing her was not easy. I struggled,” she said. “It was hard being at home as a new mom and not feeling like I had a whole lot of resources. There was nothing wrong with her, but she just really did not eat well and it was really, really stressful. She was kind of that first little push in this direction that I needed to learn more.”
Following her second child, Staves said she had a better idea of available resources to help with feeding and it alleviated much of the anxiety she had with her first child. She said it was a bigger push to want to help other families in the same way.
“Being able to help one parent and have them be able to go home and feel like their baby is actually thriving, and feeding their child is not a stressful activity, that is the No. 1 goal for me,” she said.
With additional providers at the Nurturing Nest, Staves said she hopes to be able to help even more families.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.