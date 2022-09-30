SPELLING BEE PIC 1

Preston Middleton, left, portraying William Barfée, and Emily Malone, playing Rona Lisa Peretti, rehearse a scene for Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

 Photo by Blaine Mathew

Owensboro Community and Technical College’s Oak Island Theatre will debut its production of the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with additional showings at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

All performances will be inside Blandford Hall in the Humanities Building on the OCTC campus.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

