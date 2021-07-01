OASIS has begun offering communal transitional housing for clients coming out of shelters, a program which acts as a stepping stone for individuals to live independently and self-sufficiently.
OASIS women’s shelter is a domestic violence program for battered women and their dependent children.
OASIS used to offer transitional housing before it was phased out, according to Executive Director Andrea Robinson.
However, the shelter has recently seen a larger need for it and was able to recreate its transitional housing program.
“This transitional housing, it’s a really big deal to us,” she said. “It is a communal-based transitional housing.”
The transitional housing program, according to Robinson, provides a living space for individuals coming out of the shelter who may not yet be able to live independently, but are working toward that goal.
The housing unit provided by OASIS has five rooms, a communal laundry area, two bathrooms and two kitchen spaces. It can house women along with their independent children.
The requirements for staying in transitional housing, according to manager of client services Zelvitta Parm, are less strict than shelter living and provide clients with more freedom.
“I don’t really want to say that there’s a requirement; it’s really just about the client being ready, being stabilized, feeling that they’re ready to come live here,” she said. “I think that once we see a person that we feel like maybe they’re ready to take that next step … then we talk to them, explaining the program and they decide if they want to come down here.”
Transitional housing, like shelter housing, would be provided at no cost for clients. Clients would also receive the same services as they would in the shelter, such as therapy, court advocacy and case management.
Clients are able to stay in transitional housing for up to two years.
The transitional program also provides assistance with moving into independent housing, and effort which is led by housing program coordinator Katie Abel.
“My main focus is getting women housed outside of the shelter and outside of transitional housing,” Abel said. “As far as transitional housing, it’s a wonderful opportunity, but it’s just kind of a temporary stop for these clients. …We want them to move out and move on to being self-sufficient.”
Abel said helping clients through the transitional housing period and moving them into independent living is all about focusing on what is best for the clients and their needs.
“Everything is based on what the client needs and what their family needs and where they’re at,” Robinson said. “We meet them where they are; we don’t tell them we need them to be where we want them to be. Our clients may be coming out of situations where their every move is controlled by their abusers — we don’t want to control their lives. We want them to take back control.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.